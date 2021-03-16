Gallatin County is once again offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to the public.
About 400 slots are scheduled to open Wednesday at noon for a clinic on Monday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman.
Residents may sign up for an appointment online at mtreadyclinic.org. Tips about how to complete the registration process are available on the health department website, healthygallatin.org.
The clinic is for health care workers, adults over 60, people of color and those 16-59 with certain medical conditions — individuals identified in Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ of Montana’s vaccine distribution effort.
Appointments may fill fast as COVID-19 vaccine supplies are limited and demand is high. A public clinic scheduled for Thursday, which opened this past Friday for registration of 250 appointments, filled in about 10 minutes.
The health department is working with small health care clinics and other local organizations, including the Human Resource Development Council and Bozeman Senior Center, to offer an additional 450 vaccinations at next week’s clinic for people who don’t have access to technology or may need help register.
The health department also plans to continuing its partnership with other local groups to contact people and schedule appointments for doses the county receives from the state. For instance, on Tuesday, Bozeman Health is providing first doses of a vaccine at the Big Sky Medical Center and the Hebgen Basin Fire District is managing a second-dose clinic in West Yellowstone for town residents.
Some local pharmacies — including Safeway, Albertsons, Nova Health and Walmart in Bozeman and Albertsons, Town & Country and Nova Health in Belgrade — are also offering vaccinations using doses they received from the federal government and are prioritizing K-12 teachers and child-care workers as part of a new federal program. Appointments for these vaccinations can be found on vaccinefinder.org.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported Monday that 13% of Montanans are fully immunized, above the national level of 11.5%. In Gallatin County, 11% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
The different vaccination rates are due, in part, to the number of eligible residents in each county and the way vaccine shipments arrive in a standard size that cannot be broken into smaller quantities to align with a county’s population.
The county saw its weekly allocation of doses from the state increase from 1,400 three weeks ago to 2,640 this past week, according to health officer Matt Kelley.
“I really think we’re going to see probably significantly more vaccine over the next 30 to 60 days, and we’re going to need to do what we can to get it out and we’re going to need help from others,” he said at a meeting on Friday, adding that the health department is working with other local organizations to expand the local capacity for administering vaccines.
Between 30% and 50% of adults 70 and older and people with certain health conditions in Gallatin County, individuals in Phase 1B, have been vaccinated. Even so, the county expanded eligibility this past week to include adults over 60 and those with additional health conditions — people included in Phase 1B+ — to align with the state’s distribution plan.
“We’re not going to wait until we get 100% done with the 1B population to move on. It really is about when we stop seeing demand,” Kelley said. “If you stop seeing demand, that’s an indication that it’s time to move on to the next phase. We haven’t seen that yet in totality. It’s not as much as it was, but we put available appointments online, boy, they’re gone lickity-split.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.