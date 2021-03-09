A Texas man died while skiing at Big Sky Resort last week.
Kirby Smith, a 60-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was skiing with his son on Friday, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. He died from blunt force injuries to the head.
Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The Big Sky Ski Patrol is investigating the accident.
Big Sky Resort did not immediately respond to requests for comment or additional information on Tuesday.
Deputy Beker Cuelho with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said no additional information was available.
Smith is the second person to have died while skiing in bounds at a Bozeman area resort in 2021.
Catherine Jane Johnson, a 21-year-old Montana State University student from Wisconsin, died after falling into a tree well at Bridger Bowl on Feb. 16. Johnson was also wearing a helmet and died of blunt force injuries.
Avalanches outside of ski areas have been deadly this year as well.
Craig Kitto, a born-and-raised Montanan and the well-loved principal of Whittier Elementary School, died on Feb. 14 after being partially buried in a sudden avalanche in Beehive Basin.
The Associated Press reported that avalanche danger was higher than normal during the early months of 2021. At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the U.S. this winter, more than the 23 who died last winter.
