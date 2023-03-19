Let the news come to you

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is calling out Walgreens pharmacies for not distributing medication commonly used for abortion in Montana even as a group of Republican attorneys general from 23 states threatened to take action against retailers, pharmacies and doctors that mail them.

The pharmacy chain said that a widespread misunderstanding has gotten it unfairly targeted. A spokesman for the company pointed to Montana law, which the company says limits how the medicine can be distributed. Because of that, Walgreens said that the pills must be acquired through a doctor or mid-level practitioner and should not be available in any pharmacy in the state.

However, a reading of the Montana Abortion Control Act doesn’t regulate how those medications may be acquired or even distributed, while the state’s top attorney remains mum.


