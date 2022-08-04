Bozeman health
The Bridger Mountains tower over Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in this November photo. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman Health’s financial woes, which resulted in the layoff of 28 full time employees and the freezing of 25 open positions, started during last year’s national shortage of health care workers, CEO John Hill said.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Hill said those financial difficulties primarily started in August and September 2021 when Bozeman Health began to see a staffing shortfall due to COVID-19, burnout and a rising cost of living.

