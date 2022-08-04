Bozeman Health’s financial woes, which resulted in the layoff of 28 full time employees and the freezing of 25 open positions, started during last year’s national shortage of health care workers, CEO John Hill said.
“We experienced a pretty significant loss of our frontline health care professionals, specifically nursing staff, respiratory therapy, laboratory staff, pharmacists and radiology technologists,” Hill said.
In order to fill those empty positions, Bozeman Health began to “backfill” those clinical positions with contract labor, like traveling nurses.
“The cost of that temporary labor was anywhere from three to four times what we would normally pay a clinician at Bozeman Health. And that began that very difficult situation of our financial crisis,” Hill said.
Early in 2022, the organization also saw a declining volume of patients and people seeking care.
On Tuesday, Hill said in an internal memo that the costs for the nonprofit health care system have surpassed revenue by 8%, resulting in a $14.8 million loss in revenue for the first six months of 2022. That equates to about $2.5 million per month.
Brad Ludford, Bozeman Health’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday that year-over-year costs have increased approximately 12% since last October. The vast majority of that increase was due to labor expenses, he said.
Labor expenses increased about 20% over normal or projected levels, Hill said.
Hill said the discussion to lay off employees began about four weeks ago. To Hill’s knowledge, these are the first major layoffs for the organization.
Those 28 cut positions and the 25 open positions were middle management and administrative jobs, Hill said.
Aside from layoffs, Bozeman Health has tried to cut costs in other areas.
Prior to a reduction in staff, Hill said other measures were taken to curb costs, including cuts to executive compensation, reducing contract labor, pausing provider bonuses and all leadership performance bonuses.
Other measures included stopping all travel and discretionary spending, starting a hiring freeze for non-essential leadership positions, and putting a hold on consulting agreements.
Ludford said so far, savings from those efforts for 2022 are about $1.25 million.
In the meantime, Hill said recruitment efforts for “patient-facing” employees has been a top priority, and that the organization has lessened the staffing shortage and the need for more expensive contract laborers.
During 2022, Bozeman Health has hired over 250 new clinicians. But staffing is also needed in non-clinical roles, like environmental services.
Bozeman Health employs about 2,400 people and is the Gallatin Valley’s largest private employer.
Those recruitment efforts are ongoing, he said.
Bozeman Health will also “pause” its Belgrade Clinic lab and close its lab on North 19th Avenue.
Bozeman Health isn’t entirely out of the red, Ludford said. Hill said the organization is “doing everything we possibly can” to prevent more layoffs.
For Bozeman Health’s future, Hill said the organization is going to strive to be leaner and more efficient. Projects already in the works, like a workforce housing project at the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, emergency behavioral health services in the Emergency Department and the 12-bed inpatient psych unit, to name a few, are still underway.
“This is actually elevating our workforce housing investments,” Hill said. “Trying to retain and recruit health care professionals, one of the biggest barriers that we experience is the high cost of living. Probably 800 to 1,000 members of our team are struggling with the cost of living.”
