It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”

Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.

A lot has changed since Eckert took over, perhaps the worst being a lack of land available for dumping his loads of sewage. As the population in Ravalli County grows and new residents look outside of city limits to settle down, city pipes aren’t there to handle their waste.


