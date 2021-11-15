top story Outpatient mental health clinic for children opens in Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Ben Egbers, a child and adolescent psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, gives a tour of the office where he conducts telehealth services in the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The clinic began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Ben Egbers, a child and adolescent psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, discusses the new Shodair Children's Hospital he helped open in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The clinic began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now An exam room in the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Stuffed animals, plants and posters decorate a new office in the Bozeman Shodair Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The clinic began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now An exam room in the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Dots on a map of Montana show where Shodair Children's Hospital patients were from in 2020. The map is on display in the waiting room of the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The clinic began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Alea Williams, a practice associate, works the front desk at the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The clinic began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Ben Egbers, a child an adolescent psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, discusses the new Shodair Children's Hospital he helped open in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The hospital began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Dots on a map of Montana show where Shodair Children's Hospital patients were from in 2020. The map is on display in the waiting room of the new Shodair Children's Hospital in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The hospital began seeing patients in late July. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With an increase in teens and children experiencing mental health issues in Montana, Shodair Children’s Hospital has opened an outpatient clinic in Bozeman.The Bozeman clinic, at 1610 Ellis St., across from Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, opened this summer.Shodair Children’s Hospital operates a 74-bed hospital for children, teens and young adults providing acute, residential and outpatient psychiatric care in Helena. In addition to the clinic in Bozeman, Shodair also has outpatient clinics in Missoula and Butte.The new Bozeman clinic is meant to supplement mental health care resources in Gallatin Valley and alleviate the overwhelmed system here, said Ben Egbers, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Shodair.“It’s unprecedented, the level of need right now,” Egbers said “There’s been a need with inadequate resources for many, many years.”This year, the new clinic has seen 38 patients, although some were treated by telehealth prior to the physical location opening.Having a clinic in Gallatin County should also limit the amount of people who have to drive to Shodair’s hospital in Helena to access care, he said.Shodair sees patients from across the state, often using virtual telehealth care. Ninety-nine percent of its patients are Montana residents, according to Alana Listoe, a spokesperson for the hospital.Along with Egbers, the clinic is staffed with two licensed therapists. Egbers specializes in psychopharmacology — prescribing and managing psychiatric medications.When a patient can’t be treated at the clinic, Egbers refers them to Helena or to other practices in Bozeman. When he can, he also likes to provide resources for parents who may also be struggling with mental health issues themselves. “To a certain degree, when you’re treating a child you’re also treating the family,” he said.With rising COVID-19 cases and the prevalence of the more contagious delta variant, the clinic has been mainly operating virtually.In Gallatin County, a rapidly growing population and added pressure from the pandemic has stretched mental health care providers thing, Egbers said.While the Bozeman clinic doesn’t fill any specific niche in health care for youth, Egbers said it’ll help ease the overall strain on the system.“We’re all working together to serve the needs of the community as best we can,” Egbers said.And nearly two years into the pandemic, it’s needed. The pandemic has worsened mental health — across all ages — in a state that already has one of the country’s highest suicide rates.A recent survey of Montana high school students found that 41% of students self-reported having symptoms of depression over the last school year. It was the highest rate ever found in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published by the state Office of Public Instruction.About 23% of respondents to the survey seriously considered attempting suicide.Nationally, the CDC also found a rise in mental health crises in children. The proportion of mental health-related visits for children aged 12 to 17 increased approximately 31% in October 2020, compared to 2019, according to the CDC.The CDC also found that during February and March 2021, suicide attempts increased among teen girls by 50% and by 3.7% in teen boys over the same period in 2019.“The pandemic has had catastrophic effects on child and adolescent mental health,” Egbers said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinic Mental Health Outpatient Medicine Hospital Health Board Psychiatry Psychology Ben Egbers Shodair Children's Hospital Patient Bozeman Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Health Outpatient mental health clinic for children opens in Bozeman 2 hrs ago Health Live performers find red state rules a tough act to follow 4 hrs ago Environment Drought effects linger as Montana heads into colder months 4 hrs ago Politics Montana ballot initiative at center of controversial FEC decision 9 hrs ago Health Report on nurses shows tight labor market Nov 14, 2021 Economics Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Nov 14, 2021 What to read next Health Outpatient mental health clinic for children opens in Bozeman Health Live performers find red state rules a tough act to follow Environment Drought effects linger as Montana heads into colder months Politics Montana ballot initiative at center of controversial FEC decision Health Report on nurses shows tight labor market Economics Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Live performers find red state rules a tough act to follow Posted: 4 p.m. Report on nurses shows tight labor market Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Kovatch, James Paul Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Vaccination shouldn't be seen as an issue of freedom Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Latest Local Four downs: Montana State seeking to earn Big Sky title with win over rival Montana 2 hrs ago Kicker Blake Glessner, punter Bryce Leighton have solidfied Montana State's special teams 2 hrs ago Live performers find red state rules a tough act to follow 4 hrs ago Drought effects linger as Montana heads into colder months 4 hrs ago