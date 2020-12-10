Less than a week remains until the Dec. 15 open enrollment deadline for 2021 health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
While there are some exceptions to the deadline, for the most part, those who do not apply by Dec. 15 will have to wait until 2022 to apply for insurance through the ACA, find another health insurance alternative or forego insurance all together.
All plans offered by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the site the federal government uses for ACA applications and information, will cover the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as COVID-19 tests and treatment.
In 2019, an estimated 8.6% of Montanans didn’t have any form of health insurance, according to the Montana Reinsurance Association, a group created by the Montana Legislature and intended to stabilize the health insurance market and reduce premiums for Montana citizens.
About 41% of Montanans had employer-sponsored health care in 2019, compared to the national average of 49%.
That number may look far different for 2020. Because of the pandemic and the ensuing shutdowns, many Montanans lost their jobs — and, in at least some cases, employer-provided benefits like health insurance — at some point during 2020.
Between March 11 and March 18, the number of Montanans filing a new claim for unemployment payments went from 57 people to 2,830, an increase of nearly 50 times.
But as restrictions were lifted, even as cases and deaths continued to climb, many of those people out of a job at the beginning of the pandemic have returned to work or found new employment.
In the filing week ending on Nov. 21, 28,409 Montanans filed a claim for unemployment insurance, far fewer than in the height of the shutdowns. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, the DLI paid out just under 40,000 unemployment insurance payments, doling out over $12.5 million, according to a Dec. 8 news release from the department.
That number includes the $200 Interim Pandemic Assistance benefit, which is only available for a few more weeks. The 40,000 payments don’t represent the number of people who applied, as some unemployment benefit recipients receive payments on a two-week schedule and the Interim Pandemic Assistance benefit is counted separately from regular unemployment payments.
Additional information and application materials for 2021 health care coverage are available at healthcare.gov. More information on unemployment insurance is available at montanaworks.gov.
