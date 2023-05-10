Nurse examiner

Soon after a patient leaves First Step Resource Center, a clinic tailored to treat survivors of sexual assault, Jacqueline Towarnicki prepares the examination room in case she gets a call that someone else needs to see a sexual assault nurse examiner,

 Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

MISSOULA — Jacqueline Towarnicki got a text as she finished her day shift at a local clinic. She had a new case, a patient covered in bruises who couldn’t remember how the injuries got there.

Towarnicki’s breath caught, a familiar feeling after four years of working night shifts as a sexual assault nurse examiner in this northwestern Montana city.

“You almost want to curse,” Towarnicki, 38, said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, no, it’s happening.’”


