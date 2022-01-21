The omicron variant, a more transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus, now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases recorded in Gallatin County.
With omicron’s arrival in Gallatin County in mid-December, COVID-19 cases counts have skyrocketed. Since early January, it now accounts for nearly 100% of new COVID-19 cases, according to a analysis from Bozeman Health and the Montana State University Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology.
The two organizations began monitoring for variants during the week of Dec. 11, Dr. David Taylor, Medical Director of Clinical Research at Bozeman Health said Friday during a Gallatin City-County Health Department press conference.
During the week of Dec. 18, the omicron variant accounted for 14% of local cases that were sequenced for a variant. The remaining 86% were delta variant.
By the week of Jan. 8, omicron accounted for 100% of the sequenced cases.
“So, in a period of less than 30 days, omicron has completely replaced the delta variant in our community,” Taylor said.
Of cases sequenced by the MSU lab, omicron skewed younger on average. The average age for those infected with the delta variant was 49, compared to 39 with omicron.
The analysis of local cases also found that fewer people are ending up in the hospital during this recent wave of omicron cases than during the winter wave of delta.
“Despite this big spike in cases, there has not been a really significant increase in the number of admissions,” Taylor said.
During the two-week interval from Jan. 1 to 15, there were 47 total hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients at Bozeman Health. That’s compared to 31 patients during the last two weeks of December and 37 patients from Dec. 1 to 15.
Taylor said the length of stay at the hospital appeared to be shorter on average for patients infected with omicron than delta.
More cases
Gallatin County is seeing record numbers of active COVID-19 cases.
The seven-day rolling average of cases in the county decreased about 22% from last week, according to the health department’s weekly surveillance report. The county saw 257.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Despite that decrease, Lori Christenson, the public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, warned that it was too early to see if this may be the start of a marked downward trend.
“We are experiencing very high community transmission and we’re really seeing active case numbers that are the highest we’ve seen throughout this pandemic,” Christenson said.
As of Friday, Gallatin County had 2,981 active cases. That’s compared to 2,629 last week, and 1,236 two weeks ago.
Statewide, Montana tallied 13,855 cases Friday and, to date, 2,976 Montanans have died.
The health department also announced this week that three more Gallatin County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Two of three deaths were women in their 70s, and the third was a man in his 70s. All three died in hospitals.
That brings the countywide COVID-19 death total to 111.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Of that, three were in the critical care unit.
Gallatin County’s vaccination rate hovered at 61% as of Friday. According to the health department’s weekly report, cases were split about 50-50 among the vaccinated and unvaccinated during the week of Jan. 15.
The report showed that a majority of the hospitalizations last week were among unvaccinated people.
State data also showed that most people who wind up the hospital have yet to get a COVID-19 shot.
A Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services report found that over the last eight weeks, 78% of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated and 78% of COVID-19 deaths occurred among the unvaccinated.
As of Jan. 14, the state has recorded 22,827 breakthrough cases.
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s lead COVID-19 incident commander, said the Bozeman Health had been experiencing “extraordinarily high testing volumes.”
Last week, about 5,000 COVID-19 swabs were taken across all its testing sites across the county. This week, Bozeman Health had processed nearly 3,000 swabs as of Friday morning.
Testing is still strained in the county as it continues to see high levels of COVID-19, and Kujawa said wait times could be long.
Gallatin City-County Health Department is in line to receive a little over 22,000 rapid at-home testing kits — each kit contains two tests — from the state.
DPHHS is set to receive those tests early next week. Then DPHHS would distribute those to counties across the state, Christenson said.
“Hopefully in the next coming weeks we’ll have those ready to distribute,” she said.
Starting this week, people can also order four rapid at-home test kits per residential address via the U.S. Postal Service. Those can be ordered online at special.usps.com/testkits.