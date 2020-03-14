State and local officials released further information Saturday regarding the four presumptively positive cases of novel coronavirus in Montana, including that two of the cases were contracted in Washington state and two were contracted internationally.
All four patients are staying at home, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office. The patients reside in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow and Broadwater counties. The person from Broadwater County sought medical care in Lewis and Clark County, causing some confusion in initial reports about where the patient lives.
On a call with reporters Saturday, State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said the patients from Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties had traveled to Washington recently. The other two patients had traveled internationally.
One of the patients is in their 40’s and the rest are in the 50’s.
The news release said the state lab will begin testing for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, seven days per week beginning Monday.
In Bozeman, public health officials held a press conference Saturday to discuss the Gallatin County case. Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said the individual returned to Bozeman from Europe on a flight with his family and has had little contact with the public since.
“The individual is extremely cooperative and confirmed that he and his family have been home since his arrival in Montana Wednesday evening,” Kelley said.
Kelley said there's "no identified local close contacts of concern related to this case."
Kelley said the entire household has self-quarantined and that all will be tested for COVID-19. He said the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has the family’s flight number and is investigating to see who may have come in contact with the patient during his flight.
Kelley said there’s no indication that anyone in the family came into contact with a long-term care facility, school or public gathering.
Cindi Spinelli, communicable disease specialist with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said each communicable disease comes with a different definition of close contact, and that the department explains the definition to a person who contracts the disease so he or she can help determine who may have come into contact with the illness.
Spinelli said the same protocols are used for STDs, measles and mumps.
Spinelli said that although the virus is new, it can be killed easily with everyday cleaning supplies that contain bleach or alcohol. She said sheets and towels can be disinfected by simply washing with warm water and drying on high heat.
“Just the common sense things you'd do after someone has the flu in your house,” Spinelli said.
Spinelli said the virus only spreads about 6 feet, at best, through a cough or a sneeze.
To combat the spread of the virus, Kelley said it’s important that people stay home when they feel ill, wash hands frequently, eat well, drink water and get sleep.
“There's no magic pill, there's no vaccine that you're missing out on. So if you have mild symptoms, surely contact your healthcare provider, but have some patience and know that they are working really hard to make sure that we're serving everybody.”
Michael Wright contributed reporting to this story.