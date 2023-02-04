Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A newly launched, local mental health awareness campaign aims to help people develop healthy coping skills.

The “Are you in?” mental health awareness campaign was created in part by the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition through partnerships with the Greater Gallatin United Way and Gallatin, Park and Madison counties.

Ellie Martin, a consultant with the campaign, said that the awareness push is just “one component of the behavioral health system” that she and others have been working on since 2017. The campagin was years in the making.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com