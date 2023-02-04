A newly launched, local mental health awareness campaign aims to help people develop healthy coping skills.
The “Are you in?” mental health awareness campaign was created in part by the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition through partnerships with the Greater Gallatin United Way and Gallatin, Park and Madison counties.
Ellie Martin, a consultant with the campaign, said that the awareness push is just “one component of the behavioral health system” that she and others have been working on since 2017. The campagin was years in the making.
The main thrust of “Are you in?” is to raise awareness around healthy coping skills in the trio of counties.
Martin said that the organization previously used the Man Therapy campaign, which was a national template for mental health awareness. That campaign ran from early 2020 to late 2021.
“Based on learning from that we needed something that was much more local focused,” Martin said.
Martin said the organization used data from the Help Center, local emergency rooms and call center data to figure out how to best tailor a program for people in the area. She said that data showed that there was a “much higher prevalence” of unhealthy coping strategies to deal with stress.
Those unhealthy coping strategies manifested in increased drinking, substance abuse and increased rates of domestic violence.
Martin said that money was raised to create the “Are you in?” campaign, and used to hire an advertising and marketing company to design materials and themes.
Each month has a theme. The theme for February is relationships.
“We try to be very intentional,” Martin said.
Along with digital and print educational materials, the campaign has its own interactive element: a trio of benches.
Martin said that the purpose of the benches is to invite curiosity and engagement around the campaign, and that they could act as a place where people can connect and talk about issues.
Each member county has a bench — people can find Gallatin County’s bench at the Greater Gallatin United Way. Martin hopes that the benches will go on a tour around each county. People can also request to host the benches.
The campaign is slated to run through August, Martin said.
