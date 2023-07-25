Montana State Capitol
Buy Now

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services headquarters on Jan. 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana health officials ended Medicaid health insurance coverage for 19,244 people in May, bringing the total number of people removed from the public health program up to 34,204 since the state began reevaluating enrollee eligibility in April — an administrative power it did not have during the federally designated pandemic emergency.

The state health department, which is releasing updated figures on the redetermination process roughly once a month, published the summary of May data on Friday.

Nearly half of the 40,334 people up for consideration that month lost coverage, representing about 6% of the state’s overall Medicaid population. Twenty-eight percent of those people in the May group — 11,171 — had their coverage renewed, while the cases of another 9,919 enrollees were still being processed, a quarter of the month’s caseload.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.