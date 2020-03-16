Montana is expected to get 1,000 more novel coronavirus tests this week to help gauge where the disease exists in the state, though state officials said they’re worried about whether lab equipment will keep up with demand.
In a call with reporters Monday, Gov. Steve Bullock said the expected additional tests are due Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That batch would double how many people in the state could get tested for the virus called COVID-19.
“I do have concerns about ensuring that we have enough in the near future,” said Bullock, talking about the state’s capacity to test patients. “It’s not just the test ... it’s everything from the swabs to the vials transported with the swabs.”
Bullock said the state’s priority is to slow the spread of the illness through social distancing, which he said will uproot a lot of schedules and cause people to make sacrifices. He said he’s “strongly recommending” people don’t attend gatherings of 50 people or more and those 60 or older avoid all gatherings. He also asked employers to be generous with paid sick leave.
The press briefing came a day after Bullock directed public K-12 schools to close for two weeks and largely suspended visitation in nursing homes.
“We have to recognize that Montana also has a higher percentage of legacy Montanans, older adults, those who are most susceptible to COVID-19,” Bullock said.
He said those allowed in nursing homes for “compassionate care” situations will be screened to see whether they traveled in the past two weeks, live where COVID-19 has spread or have symptoms of the illness such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Bullock urged people to be patient with school districts as they decide how to move forward. Whether students have to make up class time for the closure hasn’t been decided.
Bullock said how long the closures last partially depend on “how effective the state is at reducing the impact of COVID-19.”
A national shortage of tests means not everyone who asks for one is going to get it. That’s remained true in Montana.
As of Monday, Montana’s state lab had tested 204 people for the virus. Of that, six people had been diagnosed with the illness, which they picked up while traveling out of state. Among the cases was Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.
Samples from another 109 people went to the state lab Monday — leaving the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services with roughly 750 tests remaining.
Montana Safety Division Administrator Todd Harwell said private out-of-state labs recently began taking samples from Montana hospitals, which he said increases the state’s testing capacity.
Patients potentially infected with the disease are swabbed at their doctor’s office and that sample gets sent to a lab for the actual test. State lab results are updated each evening.
Until providers have that final answer, patients are isolated from others and treated as if they have the disease, Harwell said.
Kallie Kujawa, incident command lead for Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, said the health system is monitoring a “number of supplies” each day, including things like lab equipment.
“I can say at this moment we have what we need to care for the volume of patients we have now,” she said.
Not every sample a provider sends to the state is guaranteed to get tested.
Health officials have said while tests remain in limited supply, someone has to show symptoms of COVID-19 and have had contact with a known case of the illness. Kujawa said Monday people with symptoms who recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 has spread would also be prioritized.
Providers have the authority to order tests and collect samples. Until late last week, it fell to county health officials to decide whether that sample went to the state lab. Kujawa said doctors can now send samples directly to the state, which has the final say.
“I don’t believe we’ve had a large number of any (tests) denied by the state level,” Kujawa said.
She added many people have requested the test without showing any signs of the illness. Kujawa said Bozeman Health is following the test guidelines offered by the CDC.
“I think what’s important to remember is that the guidelines are changing constantly,” she said.
Doctors check those guidelines each day as they decide whether to test someone for COVID-19, she said.