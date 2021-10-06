top story Montana State University researchers study how viruses from bats infect humans By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Brooklin Hunt, an undergraduate microbiology student at Montana State University, looks at a microscopic magnification of a slide smeared with a blood sample from a bat at the Montana State University Health Sciences Building on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A research group at MSU studying viral spillover from bats to humans was recently awarded a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue their work. Brooklin Hunt, an undergraduate microbiology student at Montana State University, looks into a microscope at a slide smeared with a blood sample from a bat at the Montana State University Health Sciences Building on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A research group at MSU studying viral spillover from bats to humans was recently awarded a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue their work. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For Raina Plowright, a researcher at Montana State University, it’s not a question of if there will be another pandemic, but when.Plowright, an associate professor in MSU’s College of Agriculture’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, is part of a global research project looking at how and why viruses that originate in bats eventually infect humans.It’s called viral spillover and it may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. “There’s so much research on viruses within human populations, once there’s an epidemic or pandemic — which is critically important — but we’re really focused on the steps before a pandemic,” she said. “How do (viruses) circulate in bat populations and what conditions are needed to see spillover?”Plowright wants to find a way to prevent that spillover in the first place.The research project recently received a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, an arm of the Department of Defense, to continue the research.It’s the second grant the research project has won from the DOD. The initial grant, awarded in 2018, was worth $10 million.Plowright is one of the principal investigators on the research project, which also includes a network of researchers from universities and labs in North America, Europe and Australia. One of the participating labs is the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, which began research on COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic.During the first stage of the research project, teams — including some at MSU — collected specimens and samples from bats in Asia, Africa and Australia. Buy Now Blood cells from a bat are seen on a computer screen connected to a microscope at the Montana State University Health Sciences Building on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A research group at MSU studying viral spillover from bats to humans was recently awarded a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue their work. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Here in Bozeman, graduate and undergraduate students working with Plowright are studying the immune systems of bats and how certain environmental factors may cause bats to shed viruses.Her team is analyzing specimens collected during field work in Australia last year, looking for patterns and clues in the bats’ blood, including antibodies and other biomarkers, that could shed light on what external environmental factors may lead bats to become infectious.Plowright believes that bats that are put under stress from a variety of environmental changes, like loss of habitat from climate change or human encroachment, weakens the animals’ immune system, making them more likely to excrete viruses deadly to humans.“Many species of bats are very sensitive to environmental change,” she said. There are more than 1,400 known bat species in the world. Bats can carry many viruses, some deadlier to humans than others, including coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19.While bats aren’t the only animals that can give viruses to humans — ducks can carry influenza A and the H1N1 virus originated in pigs — bats are uniquely sensitive to environmental changes making them more susceptible to getting and shedding viruses.For example, bats live in large groups, making it easy for viruses to circulate, bats often coexist in areas with humans and some aspects of bat physiology may help them tolerate infectious diseases, Plowright said.“So, bats don’t get sick with viruses that make us very sick,” she said.Bats typically shed viruses through urine or droppings — although, like in the case of rabies, bites can also lead to infections. Sometimes humans may come in contact with the droppings and become infected or the virus can first be passed to “intermediate animals” before eventually spreading to humans. Buy Now Brooklin Hunt, an undergraduate microbiology student at Montana State University, holds a vial of bat fecal matter at the Montana State University Health Sciences Building on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A research group at MSU studying viral spillover from bats to humans was recently awarded a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue their work. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America The latter scenario is how many scientists, including Plowright, think the virus that causes COVID-19 originated. Scientists still haven't found the exact origin of the virus, although coronaviruses are found in bats."Bats transmitted the virus to other animals and it went through a series of stops in the wildlife supply chain to get to Wuhan," Plowright said.Since last year, Plowright has lent her expertise to several national news outlets and podcasts to discuss COVID-19's origins.If Plowright's research pays off, scientists may be able to identify future viruses of concern."We could predict which viruses could be of concern. Where is the next SARS-CoV-2?" she said, using the scientific name for the virus that causes COVID-19.With the pandemic, the importance of the research has become more apparent to Plowright."It showed us that our work is of such critical importance to humanity," she said. 