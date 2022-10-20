Let the news come to you

Montana State University is one of two college campuses in the nation to offer telehealth appointments with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The university’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center began offering a dedicated private space and the technology for remote telehealth appointments for its students and employees who are enrolled through the state’s VA Health Care System, according to the university.

The other campus involved in the VA’s Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS sites is the University of Montana.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

