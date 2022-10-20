Montana State University is one of two college campuses in the nation to offer telehealth appointments with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The university’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center began offering a dedicated private space and the technology for remote telehealth appointments for its students and employees who are enrolled through the state’s VA Health Care System, according to the university.
The other campus involved in the VA’s Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS sites is the University of Montana.
“Students who are popping in and out of classes and doing homework, don’t have to go to their car and go to the clinic (downtown) or drive to Helena or even further to access care,” said Joseph Schumacher, MSU’s director of veteran services. “They can access quality health care they deserve.”
The program was in the works for a couple years and wouldn’t be possible without the department’s new space in the renovated Romney Hall, Schumacher said. The office’s former space wouldn’t have been able to accommodate the telehealth services
“When we invested in veterans and invested in this facility, it opened up more capacity and ability to serve them in different ways,” Schumacher said.
Hands-on exams won’t be available via telehealth, but veterans can access mental health counseling, social work assistance, pre-appointment meetings and post-op appointments.
“That’s a game changer for people, particularly students who are trying to schedule between classes,” Schumacher said. “That is going to open so much more bandwidth to focus on students and families.”
While there’s a new VA clinic in Bozeman’s downtown, it can still be a challenge for MSU students or employees to leave campus and access care, Schumacher said. The only VA hospital is in Helena, he added.
With Montana having one of the highest populations of veterans per capita in the nation, Schumacher said, it’s important to ensure they can access health care.
In addition to distance, weather or availability of care, a stigma against accessing care, particularly mental health supports, can be a barrier for many veterans. MSU’s veterans services has prioritized helping veterans normalize asking for help when they need it and taking care of their health, both physical, emotional and mental.
The telehealth service is another way for them to remove any stigma against care a veteran might be feeling.
“Being able to access a mental health care provider from the comfort of a space that is familiar to them may be the difference between them saying yes or no to speak to a professional,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher said people can work with their health care provider as they normally would to schedule a telehealth appointment. The veterans center would then receive a notification that someone has scheduled an appointment in its telehealth site and the staff would show the veteran to the dedicated room when they show up for their telehealth visit.
“Privacy is very important to us,” Schumacher said. “We would never know why or what that particular veteran has been seen for.”
In addition to better serving MSU veterans, Schumacher said he was excited for the potential expanded telehealth services could have for Montana.
“If we can help pioneer this process, perfect the implementation, marketing and scheduling of it, we can take that process and plug it into rural Montana where these resources are needed the most,” he said.
