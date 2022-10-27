Let the news come to you

Geography and distance remain a barrier to cancer care for many Montana residents, with only six counties in the state offering robust cancer care centers.

A joint project with Montana State University, Bozeman Health, Dillon’s Barrett Hospital and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, hopes to create a model for delivering rural cancer care that can be replicated throughout the state and region.

The collaboration received $1.9 million in funding from the Merck Foundation, which provided $20 million to a series of projects focused on helping underserved populations around the nation access cancer care.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

