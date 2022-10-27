Geography and distance remain a barrier to cancer care for many Montana residents, with only six counties in the state offering robust cancer care centers.
A joint project with Montana State University, Bozeman Health, Dillon’s Barrett Hospital and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, hopes to create a model for delivering rural cancer care that can be replicated throughout the state and region.
The collaboration received $1.9 million in funding from the Merck Foundation, which provided $20 million to a series of projects focused on helping underserved populations around the nation access cancer care.
The geographic barrier to accessing cancer care cuts across socioeconomic, insurance and health issues around the state, said Jack Hensold, medical director of regional outreach at Bozeman Health.
“If you’re not living in one of those (six counties), there’s a 20% increase that you will not receive care for your cancer. Geography remains the key in this state,” said Hensold, who was an oncologist in Bozeman from 2004 to 2020.
“During that time, we were caring for patients that were routinely doing 250-mile round trips to come in for treatment. It seemed a major burden on those patients,” Hensold said.
In the last half-dozen years or so, Hensold said there’s been an emerging emphasis on equal access to cancer care for all patients in the country.
“It’s clear that the rural population is one group that does not have equal access to this,” he said.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Montana with around 76% of residents living is areas classified as rural or frontier, according to ASCO.
The five-year project, which started in June 2022, will chart barriers rural residents face in accessing cancer care, create a chemotherapy program and infusion site at Barrett Hospital in Dillon, and study the quality of care to patients.
The first year will be focused on creating the chemotherapy infusion suite at Barrett Hospital and recruiting and training medical staff in Dillon to manage patient care, according to Janette Merrill, director of policy programs at ASCO.
The plan is to have the infusion suite seeing patients by fall 2023, Merrill said.
Throughout the project, ASCO is also interested in understanding how it could be replicated in other areas and what challenges it faces.
“What have been the solutions? What are the best practices we could help tease out of that so we can share that broadly to help others who may want to do this? And we’re certainly looking to expand within Montana,” Merrill said.
As a pilot project, Hensold said, the goal is to show that the care patients receive in Dillon at the new infusion site is equivalent to the care they would receive at a larger cancer center in Bozeman or Billings.
“Once we collect the data and demonstrate that to be the case, we hope this will become a model for how people can set up cancer care delivery to rural sites throughout country,” he said. “We hope this will be a model for how care is administered in rural areas.”
The five-campus approach of MSU’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing was a perfect fit for the project, said Marg Hammersla, nursing professor and lead university faculty member on the project. The university would help recruit and train nurses in Dillon.
“We’re able to help and target nurses who are already in that community, understand that community, the cultural uniqueness of Dillon and that particular area,” she said.
The project leaders are particularly focused on recruiting a local nurse practitioner to lead the infusion center, with plans in place to provide additional training online and in Bozeman.
“One of the things that MSU tries very hard is to look at where students are currently residing and try to help provide education so that they can go back to the communities that they serve,” Hammersla said. “In these rural settings once nurses move out of their communities, they’re less likely to go back.”
Hammersla and the university will also assist in collecting data and measurements throughout the study, like identifying geographic barriers to care and quality of care.
With the focus of the first year on launching the project, Hammersla will work to better understand the barriers people face.
Previous studies have been fairly bare bones, she said, focused on the distance traveled and mileage per gallon. They want to expand that and understand what all of the travel burdens unique to Montana might be including geography, weather and reliable transportation.
“Once we’ve had the first year of understanding some of that initial boots on the ground barriers, the uniqueness of the community and Montana at large, that will inform the operationalization of the project. Then we’ll have a better sense moving forward of how we’re able to decrease those barriers,” Hammersla said.
The collaborative project is unique in that it looks at how to bring care to people in rural areas instead of focusing on bringing rural residents to places of care, Hammersla said.
“We are literally taking the care to them in a way that they can stay in their community, which we know supports better health outcomes,” she said. “The pandemic has really opened up thinking about taking care of patients both through telehealth and what we can do in rural communities.”
The grant also has funding for one research assistant the first year and two for each of the following years. Hammersla anticipates most of the students for the position will come from MSU’s college of nursing.
She considered it an opportunity to help students develop their identify as professional nurses.
“It’s not just a job. It’s understanding the obligation they have to the community that they’re serving,” she said.
