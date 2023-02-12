Proyecto SALUD

The Proyecto SALUD team of researchers, volunteers and dental care providers pose at a recent health fair in Belgrade.

 Courtesy of Proyecto SALUD via the Montana Free Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Buried in Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones School of Nursing, right next to the campus duck pond, is a laboratory with no microscopes, no latex and no goggles. The space is called the Moyce Immigrant Health Lab, also known as Proyecto SALUD — “Scientists And Latinos United against Disparities.” In Spanish, this also means “health project.”

The lab was created by assistant professor Dr. Sally Moyce and includes an interdisciplinary group of researchers working to address health disparities in the Latino community in Gallatin County, a population that has increased dramatically in recent years. According to the Census, Gallatin County saw an 138.7% increase in Latino or Hispanic people between 2010 and 2020.

When Moyce moved to Bozeman, having worked with Latino immigrants before in Oregon and California, she saw a need.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.