Montana Gov. Steve Bullock confirmed four “presumptively” positive cases of the novel coronavirus, the state’s first so far.
The cases include people from Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark counties.
“We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising,” Bullock said in a news release. “As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions.”
The tests, conducted by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Public Health Laboratory, were confirmed Friday evening. Test results are considered presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DPHHS and all involved local county health departments are immediately following up to learn more details about the four individual’s exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.
All patients will be isolated, according to the release. Those who came into close contact with the patients will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms per CDC guidance.
As of Friday, DPHHS has tested a total of 107 people in Montana for COVID-19.
The positive cases include:
- The Gallatin patient is a male in their 40s.
- The Yellowstone patient is a female in their 50s.
- The Silver Bow patient is a male in their 50s.
- The Lewis and Clark patient is a male in their 50s.
