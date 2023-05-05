Montana Legislature

Members of the Montana House of Representatives applaud as the legislature ends its 68th session on Tuesday.

 Keely Larson/KFF Health News

Republican leaders’ banishment of a transgender lawmaker from floor debates in the recently ended Montana legislative session seized the nation’s attention.

It also overshadowed significant health policy changes and historic levels of health care spending. The session likely will be remembered for GOP leaders removing Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, one of two transgender representatives in the Capitol, from House floor debates. That the ban has distracted from approvals of unprecedented increases in Medicaid mental health and provider reimbursement rates is unfortunate, said Mary Windecker, executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.

“We’ve never talked about these kinds of numbers before,” Windecker said.


