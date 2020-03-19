Governor Steve Bullock issued an advisory Thursday for all Montanans who have traveled to any international location to self-quarantine for 14 days after their return and to notify their local health department of the situation.
"Prevention is our best tool for combatting COVID-19," he said in a news release. "The ability to slow new infections is in our hands and our friends and neighbors are counting on us to do the right thing."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines quarantine as an action that "separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick." The World Health Organization states that the incubation period for COVID-19 is likely between 1 and 14 days.
The governor's advisory comes on the same day the State Department asked all U.S. citizens traveling anywhere abroad to return home unless staying for an "indefinite" amount of time. The department also asked that U.S. citizens postpone any international travel or travel on cruise ships. Those returning home from cruise ships should also self-quarantine for two weeks.
