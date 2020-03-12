The Montana University System took a dramatic step Thursday by directing campuses to move in-person classes to online instruction from March 23 "until further notice" in response to the coronavirus threat.
No cases of the virus have been reported yet in Montana, but the action by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian’s office follows other recent decisions to cancel international student trips, cancel the rest of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament and cancel the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University.
"As of March 23rd, all MUS campuses will, in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching modalities that do not require in-class presence," Christian's statement said.
"MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students," he wrote, including dorms, dining halls, computer labs and most campus services. "Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases."
Moving classes online could affect more than 35,000 students statewide, including more than 15,500 in Bozeman.
Montana’s state colleges are joining more than 100 campuses nationwide, including universities like Stanford and Harvard, to switch to online classes because of coronavirus fears.
At MSU, the state’s largest campus, spring break is scheduled next week. There’s no word yet on whether the decision would affect plans for graduation on May 9.
This story will be updated.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.