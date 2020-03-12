The Montana University System took a dramatic step Thursday by canceling in-person classes and moving most instruction online starting March 23 “until further notice” in response to the coronavirus threat.
No cases of the virus have been reported yet in Montana, but Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian wrote that protecting “the health and safety of our campus communities remains our top priority.”
His action follows other recent decisions to cancel international student trips, the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament and the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University.
"As of March 23rd, all MUS campuses will, in every instance possible, transition all in-class instruction to online or other remote teaching (methods) that do not require in-class presence," Christian's statement said.
"MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students," he wrote, including dorms, dining halls, computer labs and most campus services.
"Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases."
Moving classes online could affect 39,000 students statewide, including more than 15,500 in Bozeman.
Montana’s state colleges are joining more than 100 campuses nationwide, including universities like Stanford and Harvard that have switched to online classes because of coronavirus fears.
At MSU, the state’s largest campus, spring break is scheduled next week and classes resume March 23.
Returning to campus “is voluntary,” but students whose classes require using equipment that’s only available on campus should return after spring break, said Karen Ogden, spokesperson for the commissioner’s office.
“We expect that many students will choose to complete their coursework remotely from home and will not return immediately after spring break,” Ogden wrote.
There’s no word yet on whether the virus could affect plans for MSU's graduation on May 9.
On the MSU campus, several students said they supported the decision.
“I think everybody realizes it would be better to have an online class than have everybody sick,” said Mathilde Buenrostro, 20, a junior studying biotechnology and genetics. “It makes a lot of sense.”
At the same time, Buenrostro said, a lot of students are confused about how some classes can be taught online. “You can’t do a chemistry lab online, or engineering.”
Kelly Hooper, 22, a civil engineering student on the MSU golf team, said as a student athlete who travels a lot, having all classes online would be helpful.
Still, she said, “It’s kind of a bummer, I’m kind of sad about it. I feel like it’s easier to learn in person.”
A 21-year-old civil engineering student from California, who declined to give his name, said wryly, “If I’m paying $15,000 (in tuition), it would be nice to go to class instead of sitting at home.”
One of his roommates is upset because an anatomy class online won’t be the same as an in-person class that dissects actual cadavers.
“It’s probably a smart thing to do,” Madison Liechty, a civil engineering student, said of the move. “What I was most sad about is if the graduation ceremony gets cancelled. I’m just hoping.”
She said she’s still planning a spring break camping trip to Sedona, Arizona.
“I’m just glad the system is taking the necessary steps to make sure students feel safe and healthy,” said Taylor Blossom, MSU student president. “I’m not worried about the quality of my education. I have full faith in my professors.”
Brett Gunnink, College of Engineering dean, said faculty members are now working on plans to transition classes online for 3,700 engineering students.
“We will do our very best to follow the guidance provided by Clay’s letter and maintain the highest quality of education we can,” Gunnink said.
Tom Woods, student success coordinator in the physics department, said he and other faculty members are figuring out ways to reduce face-to-face contract for 1,135 students in four crucial physics classes.
“Thankfully, we’re scientists — we solve problems,” Woods said.
Christian asked campuses to protect public health by using “social distancing” — keeping people 6 feet apart — and restricting large lectures, theater performances and other large gatherings.
Students and employees were urged to keep an eye on their official email addresses for updates.
