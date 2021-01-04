An assessment conducted by Bozeman Health on health indicators found mental health and substance use to be major problems for the area.
The 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment used surveys from people representing various populations and other data to determine the health status of Bozeman and Gallatin, Park and Madison counties in a variety of categories, including overall health and well-being, prevalence of domestic violence, substance use and chronic illnesses.
“We do this to help us … understand what those needs are and help us make sure that we don’t have any blind spots in the way that we’re interacting with our community,” said Christopher Coburn, Bozeman Health’s system manager for community health improvement and partnerships.
The assessment is required for nonprofit health systems, Coburn said. The last one was done in 2017.
The survey was conducted between April and June, so responses do represent some impacts of the pandemic, though Coburn said the results were largely in line with what they would have expected to see if there was not a pandemic.
Though most surveyed said their own overall health was excellent or very good, Coburn said mental and behavioral health were consistent areas of concern. Over 18% of survey respondents said their mental health was fair or poor, a sharp increase from 6.7% in 2011.
“We’re seeing more people than in 2017, or any year before really, are reporting very poor mental health,” Coburn said. “Which for us is a reminder that the work that we’re doing to create more opportunities for people to connect around mental health is really crucial and important.”
Another “alarming,” though not entirely unexpected finding Coburn flagged was an increase in excessive drinking and illicit drug use. The assessment found nearly 31% of adults in the area are heavy drinkers, compared to about 23% in 2011.
The number of adults who reported they used illicit drugs in the past month also rose significantly in the same time frame, from 1.9% to 5.9%.
The assessment found access to care is also an issue, with over 15% of adults reporting difficulty getting an appointment prevented them from getting primary care in the past year. Coburn said some of it may be attributed to people not able to find appointments quickly enough or at convenient times, or to language or knowledge barriers for people who may not know how to go about getting primary care.
The issue is something the health system will keep their eye on, Coburn said.
“If we really want to see these disparities limited, then we have to really think about how people are accessing health care and what are some barriers we can overcome,” Coburn said.
Difficulty accessing care was exacerbated for people of color and LGBTQ people, according to a section on health disparities.
Roughly 25% of survey respondents in both demographic groups reported they were uninsured, compared to about 9% of the non-LGBTQ or white population.
Coburn said they included a section on health disparities for the first time to track how people of color, LGBTQ people and people over the age of 65 differ from the general population on different health indicators.
Although a lot of the disparities might already have been apparent, Coburn said seeing them reflected in data is helpful. The needs assessment will be used to form a community benefits and future plan that will lay out how the health system will work to improve in different areas, Coburn said.
As Bozeman and the surrounding area is expected to continue rapidly growing in coming years, Coburn said it will take effort to make sure disparities don’t worsen.
“We do see health disparities and our work to work with those intersections and correct those disparities is more important now than ever,” Coburn said. “So it’s just nice to … have what we know to be true, be reflected and mentioned.”
