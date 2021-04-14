Several dozen people attended a rally near Bozeman Health Tuesday afternoon to urge the organization to expand and include local inpatient psychiatric mental health care in its health care offerings.
“We need inpatient psychiatric health care beds,” said Colette Kirchhoff, a family practice and hospice physician who helped plan and attended the rally. “When someone is having a (crisis), they need to be able to stay in our town.”
In her work as a doctor, Kirchhoff has had to send people out of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley to find care for an acute mental health problem. That shouldn’t be the way it works, she said — those people should be able to remain in the community with their families, friends and support systems.
“It’s very heartbreaking to have to send people away … they are not criminals,” Kirchhoff said. “This is a treatable illness.”
The roughly 30 attendees at the rally held signs with slogans like “Keep our loved ones home,” “Care not Profit$” and “Equal Rights for Mental Health.”
A group of protesters including actor Glenn Close march in front of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital along Highland Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon carrying signs addressing the lack of inpatient care for people with mental health issues at the hospital.
Shawn RAecke
Bozeman resident and actor Glenn Close held a sign that read “Mental Health Empowers.”
“For me, it’s a family thing,” said Close, who has won multiple Golden Globe, Tony and Primetime Emmy awards for her acting.
Close said she’s had several family members who have had mental health crises, but growing up her family “had no vocabulary for mental health” because of the stigma associated with those who are experiencing mental health problems.
“The stigma is so huge,” Close said. “(But) it’s just part of being a human being.”
Actor Glenn Close holds a sign during a march in front of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital along Highland Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. The march was focused on the lack of inpatient care for people with mental health issues at the hospital.
Shawn Raecke for the Chronicle
Close and several others, including her sister Jessie Close, who also attended the rally,
authored a guest column that ran in the Chronicle’s opinion section on March 10 criticizing Bozeman Health for not providing inpatient psychiatric and mental health care.
The organization responded with
its own guest column on Mar. 23, outlining studies the nonprofit health care system had done on the need for mental health care in Bozeman and affirming that the organization will “build on the progress we have made with our ongoing work to improve crisis response systems … and enhance the capability of our emergency departments to serve patients requiring acute and immediate health and substance abuse services.”
In an email to the Chronicle, Bozeman Health spokesperson Lauren Brendel said that the organization is committed to caring for its patients.
“As individuals who live in and care for our community, and as a health system, we welcome kind community dialogue and are always open to hearing feedback,” Brendel said. “We are diligently continuing work with our partners to bring forward sustainable solutions that we hope will honor the expectations we all hold for our behavioral health care experience in Gallatin County.”
Gary Popiel, who attended the rally, said that mental health care in Bozeman is “like a do-it-yourself kit without instructions.”
The resources available are not equipped to handle the amount of people who need professional health care during a mental health episode, he said, and that the local health care system doesn’t provide that is “unconscionable.”
“When someone is severely psychotic, they need to have a safe facility where they can’t harm themselves or someone else,” said Popiel.
