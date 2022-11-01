A Bozeman-based nonprofit is expanding its reach providing period products to schools around Montana.
Crescent Montana, founded by then-Montana State University students, received a donation of 50,000 pads from Always. Since then, it has partnered to provide free period products and education with 18 additional schools in the state, bringing its reach to over 50 schools.
“It’s been really exciting to be able to provide for increasingly more schools and more students,” said Abby Bernard, executive director of Crescent Montana.
The donation was part of Always’ Period Here Campaign, where they identify an organization or individual from each state who is working to address period poverty. Bernard said period poverty could broadly be defined as the lack of access to what one needs to take care of a period confidently and healthily.
It can range from a lack of the physical period product, education, hygienic space or running water. Typically, people in the U.S. run into a financial barrier to afford the period products, Bernard said. Impacts can include missing a few minutes of a class, to a full class, to a day or week of school.
“Whether or not you can afford period products shouldn’t dictate whether or not you can attend school,” Bernard said.
A 2018 study found one in five menstruating teenagers in the U.S. had missed school due to a lack of period products.
“Toilet paper is free and readily available in public school restrooms because it’s something you need to take care of yourself in the bathroom and make yourself feel clean. Period products are the same,” Bernard said. “Why wouldn’t pads and tampons be free, because they’re just as necessary?”
Crescent Montana was created in 2018, when Bernard and her cofounders were MSU freshman. Two of the cofounders were graduates of Bozeman High and knew people who had struggled to afford period products. The first pilot program provided 500 free pads and tampon in Bozeman High restrooms.
“Initially people were like, ‘There’s pads and tampons in the nurse’s office. We don’t really see how this would do anything.’ But then we had to refill it within three weeks,” Bernard said. “People need these.”
Since its formation, it has partnered with 51 schools in the state.
“The last six months have been the most intense growth that we have experienced,” Bernard said.
She attributes that to multiple factors, including the Always donation, word-of-mouth between schools, the increased cost of living, more families experiencing financial difficulties and challenges in the supply chain.
In 2020, the nonprofit, which also registered as an MSU student organization, received a seed grant of $1,900 from the university’s outreach and engagement council.
The organization also fundraises and accepts donations. While it prefers monetary donations so they can purchase tampons and pads for middle and high schoolers, Bernard said they’re happy to accept in-kind donations too.
Crescent Montana has a fundraiser planned with Last Best Comedy, where a portion of ticket sales from its Nov. 12 show goes to the nonprofit.
For schools interested in the free products, there’s an online form to select what type of basket size and how many baskets they need. Crescent Montana ships out the baskets, educational posters and 500 pads and tampons with the initial order.
“We have instructions for how to use a pad or tampons because we recognize that the lack of education is also a part of period poverty,” Bernard said.
Most recently, Crescent has partnered with schools in Anaconda, Stevensville, Helena, Great Falls, Butte, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Whitehall, and Superior.
The organization wants to expand to double its reach by adding 50 new schools in 2023.
Longer term, the group is working to create education plans for parents, teachers and schools to talk about menstruation and period education in a way that’s empowering, destigmatizing and includes everyone in the conversation.
“That education component of period poverty is something that it’s a little harder to tackle. It’s a little harder than just putting pads and tampons in a restroom,” Bernard said.
Crescent is also researching how it might help introduce a bill in the Legislature that requires period products in schools. Bernard said they’re looking at similar bills that have passed recently in states like Utah.
Bernard and her other cofounders have all graduated from MSU and are balancing growing the nonprofit with their own professional and personal lives. The organization is all-volunteer.
“We’re working on trying to see if we can get enough funding to not only support our programming and our mission but also see if we can’t make space to hire a part-time employee to help with the day-to-day,” said Bernard, who balances her Crescent work with a full-time job.
Looking at the last four years, Bernard said its incredible to see the growth of the organization.
“To have schools reaching out to us and say, ‘This is a great program. This is something I really want for my students.’ That’s what makes it all worth it,” she said.
