Six-year-old Cade waved to his doctors, friends and family from the window of a limousine on Saturday. His fans waved back, and the limo circled around the front of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital a few times.
After Cade met cheers, signs and balloons at his wave parade, the limo carried him to GameStop, where he got to go on a shopping spree. Pokémon, Mario, Minecraft and Roblox topped his list of favorite games.
Cade, who is from Bozeman, suffers from a rare disease called Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, and Saturday was his wish day. Originally, Cade’s family planned to take him to Florida to see sick animals, but traveling wasn’t possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana sent Cade on a shopping spree and a limo ride through town. Clif, Cade’s dad, said his son also received a virtual reality headset. The family planned to end the wish day festivities at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Since it was founded 1980, the organization has granted more than 350,000 wishes to children in the United States and its territories.
Cade said his wish day was “like a birthday party, only better,” according to Clif.
It usually takes years for kids with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis to get a diagnosis, but fortunately for Cade, doctors at Bozeman Health were able to diagnose him within six weeks, Clif said.
Clif said his son was referred to the Seattle Children’s Hospital for treatment. Later on, when Cade developed a complication known as Macrophage Activation Syndrome, he was admitted to Bozeman Health.
Cade has always been friendly and outgoing, and even when he was suffering from serious complications, he was cheery around his friend, Clif said. Cade was “freaking out and having a good time” running around the hospital.
Games have been a nice activity while Cade has been stuck inside, and he’s excited to get back into the swing of things, Clif said. Riding in the limo was a really cool experience for him.
“He was playing with his reflection in the mirrors,” and he “encased me in balloons,” Clif said. “I was trying to keep him from bouncing around in the limo.”
Julie Nasheim, a volunteer wish granter who was working with Cade’s family, said the employees at Bozeman Health are incredible, and all the people who came out to support Cade on his wish day were amazing.
When Cade went at GameStop, it was clear that he is very in tune with what he likes, she said.
“Cade is a spitfire. He may come across as shy, but he is very energetic,” Nasheim said. “He’s a good kid. They are a good family. I’m honored to work with them.”