The state of Montana may owe civil rights attorneys upward of tens of thousands of dollars after a Billings judge on Monday held the state health department in contempt for what he called “flagrant disregard” of court orders in a yearslong case about how transgender people can update the sex on their birth certificates.

In an order signed just after 5 p.m. on Monday, 13th Judicial District Court Judge Michael Moses struck down the 2021 Republican-backed law at issue, which required surgery and a court order before a person can change their listed sex. The legislation and the health department’s corresponding administrative rule to enact the law, Moses found, are “unconstitutionally vague.”

Citing provisions in Montana code and legal precedent, Moses also ordered the state to pay reasonable attorneys fees for the entirety of the litigation, which began in 2021, saying state lawyers from the attorney general’s office and the Department of Public Health and Human Services did not act in good faith while defending a law they later agreed was unconstitutional because of vagueness.


