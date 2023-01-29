The recent history of skilled nursing facilities in Montana has been rocky at best.
At the start of last year, Montana had 70 skilled nursing facilities. Since then, 11 have shuttered, including Bridger Rehab and Care in Gallatin County.
Like many businesses around the state recovering from the pandemic, staffing was a top issue and cost for those facilities. The Gallatin County Rest Home, for example, has struggled to staff its facility for over a year.
Fewer people working in a skilled nursing facility means that fewer beds can be readily available to take care of older people, which lowers occupancy levels and revenue flow.
The Rest Home eventually had to turn to voters to get an injection of taxpayer money to stay afloat. Voters heeded the call last November and approved up to $3.9 million in mills, or tax mechanisms, to fund the struggling facility.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the move to use taxpayer money allowed the county financial flexibility to make sure that the Rest Home is taken care of in the long term.
But the real cancer in the system, Brown said, was lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities like the Rest Home.
“If the state actually funded the full cost of care through the Medicaid program, we wouldn’t have needed any of those mills through the long term,” Brown said.
A fight over increasing those rates is steadily brewing in the Montana Legislature.
In the 2021 Legislature, the state commissioned a study to figure out the gaps in skilled nursing facilities’ daily Medicaid reimbursement rate. That study recommended a benchmark rate increase of about 30%.
Gov. Greg Gianforte proposed an increase to the rates in his biennial budget for the state that fell short of the benchmark set by the study. The administration and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services are lauding the proposed rate increase as a “historic investment.”
However, proponents of rate increases have said that even the benchmark rate from the study would not be enough, not to mention the rate proposed by the governor.
The recommended rates are not set in stone, however. The Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services is working on recommendations that could determine whether the proposed rate changes.
While the fight over a rate increase builds in the Legislature, skilled nursing facilities in the state continue to struggle financially, teetering on the brink of closure.
—
Medicaid reimbursement rates are meant to cover the cost of care for a person in a skilled nursing facility using a Medicaid bed.
They’ve fallen short of covering that cost. At the Gallatin County Rest Home, the majority of the beds are Medicaid beds, but last year’s rate caused the facility to lose about $100 a day per bed on average.
That loss, coupled with increased costs to hire contracted nurses to bridge staffing gaps, caused the facility to hemorrhage money. The Rest Home’s situation is unique in that it has a financial safety net in taxpayer dollars.
But other facilities around the state are not in the same situation.
Rose Hughes, the executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said that roughly 60% of the nursing home residents in Montana are on Medicaid. If reimbursements don’t cover the cost of care, then skilled nursing facilities can’t survive, she said.
The study the 2021 Legislature commissioned, produced by consulting firm Guidehouse, set a benchmark rate of $278.75 per day for Medicaid reimbursements.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services submitted its budget earlier this month to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services. Included in the agency’s budget was the governor’s proposed increase in rates over fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
The first year would see an increase up to $249 that would taper down to $238 the following year.
Coy Jones, director of Guidehouse, said during a hearing with the committee this month that the governor’s proposed increases were “in alignment” with the benchmark rate.
He said that the budget is proposing a temporary stabilizing increase in the first year of the biennium that would raise rates to 91% of their benchmark. The second year would drop, but also would maintain the rate on a permanent basis, Jones said.
Gianforte has prioritized funding for long-term care and assisted living facilities in his budget by proposing the “largest ever provider rate increase,” a spokesperson for the governor said.
DPHHS is supportive of the governor’s proposed increase. A spokesperson for DPHHS said the agency sympathizes with people impacted by closures and recognizes the importance of the facilities.
The spokesperson noted that Gianforte’s budget proposed a “historic infusion” of funding into the state’s Medicaid system, including adjustments for nursing facilities.
The proposed rate increase would also come on top of $70 million in taxpayer money provided to struggling facilities as a one-time funding boost meant to help facilities while adjusting how to operate in a “rapidly changing environment.”
But those in favor of increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates further view Gianforte’s proposed increase as “disappointing” and unsustainable.
Hughes said that her best estimate for the average cost of care is about $325 per day. She said that even with the two-year period of increases proposed by the governor, skilled nursing facilities will still be short of meeting costs.
“How many more facilities need to close and how many more seniors have to be shuffled from facility to facility and sometimes far from home, family and friends, before enough is enough?” Hughes said.
—
Where the reimbursement rates end up is still hard to tell.
The budgeting process for the state is still under way, and the Joint Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services is still working on how the Medicaid reimbursement rates will fit into the larger budget picture.
That committee features two legislators from Gallatin County: Republican Rep. Jane Gillette and Democratic Sen. Chris Pope. Gillette said that the committee would not make a recommendation on the rates “for some time.”
Pope said the committee has had hearings with providers over the last month and that in early February the committee could start reporting its findings up the legislative ladder.
Pope said that discussions with providers and stakeholders have been troubling. He described a health care crisis caused by the state structurally underfunding health care for the last decade.
He was concerned about the proposed rate increase in the governor’s budget, and how despite spending millions on a rate study, the recommendations were not being followed. He added that many providers have indicated that they cannot wait another two years for the state to solve the issue.
“It’s like we’ve thrown a life raft with a 10-foot rope out to a bunch of folks that are 30 feet out,” Pope said.
Pope said that there are a half dozen or so big issues coming forward during this session, like public education and criminal justice reform. His hope is that legislators acknowledge that Medicaid reimbursements rates are in the top three of their priorities.
Brown, Gallatin County Commissioner, said that every county commissioner in the state he has spoken with believed that the state was not meeting its obligation with Medicaid reimbursement rates.
He emphasized that the rates aren’t and shouldn’t be a partisan issue.
Hughes, with the Montana Health Care Association, said that a number of facilities on the brink of closure are trying to hang on to see what the Legislature will do.
She added that there is a general support for increasing rates in the Legislature, but was unsure by how much. DPHHS and the Gianforte administration are sticking with the proposed increase, which “simply doesn’t get the job done,” she said.
“The state has never been in better financial shape,” Hughes said. “If not now, when?”
