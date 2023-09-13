Help Center, Inc. announced its intention to purchase a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The property includes five buildings on 5.1 acres, and is located near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Michàel Palmer, treasurer of the Help Center, Inc. board, speaks during an announcement by Help Center, Inc. to buy a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The facility includes five buildings on 5.1 acres near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Andrea Manship, a donor to Help Center, Inc., offers to match up to $500,000 during a funding drive by Help Center, Inc. to purchase a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The facility includes five buildings on 5.1 acres near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Anna Saverud, a board member of Help Center, Inc., speaks at the end of an announcement by Help Center, Inc. to buy a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The facility includes five buildings on 5.1 acres near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Christina Powell, CEO of Help Center, Inc., welcomes guests to an announcement by Help Center, Inc. to buy a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The facility includes five buildings on 5.1 acres near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Stacey Lyons, board president of Help Center, Inc., thanks donors during an announcement by Help Center, Inc. to buy a mental health campus from Western Montana Mental Health on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The facility includes five buildings on 5.1 acres near Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
On Wednesday, Help Center, Inc. announced its intention to purchase, renovate and relocate to the current Gallatin Mental Health Center to host its mental health services.
During an announcement event on Sept. 13, Help Center board members said they plan to use the new campus to host 24/7 crisis and suicide intervention programs, including 988 and 211 hotline call centers. The campus will also hold the Help Center’s Sexual Assault Counseling Center and Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center. The nonprofit will also offer its Hearts and Homes program, which offers “onsite family visitation, custody child exchange, and parent coaching services,” a press release stated.
The release also said the Human Resource Development Council and Community Health Partners plan to operate 10 affordable housing units and a behavioral health service clinic on the property.
The location is 5.1 acres and has five buildings, treasurer Michàel Palmer said. Help Center will purchase the campus for a reduced price of $3.1 million. The property is valued at $4.7 million and is owned by Western Montana Mental Health, she said.
During the event, Board Chair Stacey Lyons said WMMH and Bozeman Health gave the center a $1.6 million land credit to lower the cost. Lyons said it was a gift that nonprofit will not have to pay back.
Help Center has launched a $4.5 million fundraising campaign to buy the property and renovate it. Private donors, corporate sponsors and local foundations have provided $1.9 million so far, board member Bruce Copeland said.
The press release said renovations are estimated to cost $900,000 and expanding the Help Center’s programs will cost about $500,000. Copeland said the nonprofit needs to expand its services because of Bozeman’s growing population and increased demand for mental health services.
Mike and Andrea Manship have already donated $500,000 to the Help Center’s campaign. During the event, Andrea announced an additional gift, pledging that they will match up to $500,000 in donations to the nonprofit’s campaign. They both said they hope their effort will make the help center more visible.
“We all have friends and acquaintances that are affected by problems with mental health,” Mike said. “It’s important to have a retreat like this.”
