On Wednesday, Help Center, Inc. announced its intention to purchase, renovate and relocate to the current Gallatin Mental Health Center to host its mental health services.

During an announcement event on Sept. 13, Help Center board members said they plan to use the new campus to host 24/7 crisis and suicide intervention programs, including 988 and 211 hotline call centers. The campus will also hold the Help Center’s Sexual Assault Counseling Center and Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center. The nonprofit will also offer its Hearts and Homes program, which offers “onsite family visitation, custody child exchange, and parent coaching services,” a press release stated.

The release also said the Human Resource Development Council and Community Health Partners plan to operate 10 affordable housing units and a behavioral health service clinic on the property.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

