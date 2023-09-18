“The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified of a possible foodborne illness outbreak from eating at the Belgrade Fall Festival on September 16. At this time, it is unclear what pathogen has caused the illness. This appears to be an isolated incident and the event organizers have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation.” health officials wrote in a press release Monday.
“Based on the information GCCHD has at this time, the Health Officer recommends that anyone who has leftover beef brisket throw it away, as it is the suspected cause of the outbreak at this early stage of the investigation.”
As is tradition, the festival served a free barbecue lunch to attendees featuring overnight-roasted baron of beef.
It’s unclear the number of people who fell ill after the festival. There are posts on Reddit and Facebook groups where several people said they and their families became sick after attending.
Still, there is limited information about the situation as officials try to find answers.
Megan Elliot, director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce that helped put on the festival, said they are aware of the situation and cooperating with the health department as they investigate.
The meat was prepared in the same way it has been since the festival’s inception, Elliot said. This year marked the event’s 60th anniversary.
Elliot added that the health department is investigating all food items from the festival and that the issue hasn’t been narrowed down to specifically the meat.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.