The Gallatin City-County Health Department is searching for more information about a possible foodborne illness outbreak from eating at the Belgrade Fall Festival last weekend.

The department is asking anyone who ate at the event to complete an online form. There’s one form for people who ate at the event who did get sick (https://form.jotform.com/232604713682051) and another form for people who ate at the event who did not get sick (https://form.jotform.com/232605326937055).

“The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified of a possible foodborne illness outbreak from eating at the Belgrade Fall Festival on September 16. At this time, it is unclear what pathogen has caused the illness. This appears to be an isolated incident and the event organizers have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation.” health officials wrote in a press release Monday.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

