top story Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Jul 30, 2021 A man takes his mask off as he walks through downtown Bozeman on May 14. Hand sanitizer and masks are set out for customers at the front of the Country Bookshelf on Friday, July 30, 2021. Gallatin County Healthy Officer Lori Christenson is recommending everyone wear masks again in indoor public spaces amid a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. Sisters Jodi Uecker, left, and Susan Uecker wear masks while browsing the shelves at the Country Bookshelf on Friday, July 30, 2021. Gallatin County Healthy Officer Lori Christenson is recommending everyone wear masks again in indoor public spaces amid a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. Terrence Henderson wears a mask while standing outside the U.S. Bank building in downtown Bozeman on Friday, July 30, 2021. Gallatin County Healthy Officer Lori Christenson is recommending everyone wear masks again in indoor public spaces amid a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County Healthy Officer Lori Christenson is recommending people again wear masks in indoor public spaces — fully vaccinated or not — amid a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases counts over the last two weeks.This comes after the Centers for Disease Control changed course on mask-wearing earlier this week as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps across the country. Fully vaccinated people, meaning those who are two weeks past the final shot of their COVID-19 vaccine, are now recommended to wear a mask in public indoor spaces that are in areas with “substantial or high transmission.”Unvaccinated people are also recommended to wear a mask in public indoor spaces. Gallatin County is considered to have “substantial” transmission, according to CDC criteria.There were 83 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday. Six people are hospitalized, according to the press release. On Monday, July 26, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 24 new cases, which was the highest new case count in two months.Christenson noted in the press release that the county could quickly move between the different levels of transmission, moderate, substantial and high. “Instead of focusing on day-to-day movement between categories, it is important to understand we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community,” Christenson said. “Every layer of protection counts right now, and that means pulling out those masks and wearing them in public indoor places regardless of your vaccination status, especially when Gallatin County is in the substantial or high transmission category.”Christenson expects the mask recommendation will remain until case numbers dip.Just 55% of eligible county residents — those 12 and older — have been fully vaccinated, according to the release. From April 1 to July 9, 97% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been unvaccinated people. Bozeman Health COVID-19 incident commander Kallie Kujawa urged unvaccinated people to get a shot. "We are at an important point where those who have delayed vaccination should step forward and protect themselves and our community.," Kujawa said. "We can slow the associated illness, suffering, and in some cases death with higher vaccination coverage." Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 