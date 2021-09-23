Health care workers deal with burnout, shortages amid latest COVID-19 surge in Montana

Emery Walker remembers in April 2020 when Park County residents drove through the Livingston HealthCare parking lot, cheering for health care workers.
Walker, a registered nurse at the hospital, said this year, as COVID-19 cases climb, that support seems all but gone.
"It just feels more like an ‘us versus them’ situation in the community,” Walker said. “I wear a mask and I get glares.”
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead, has begun adding a third pandemic message to the public beyond wearing a mask and getting a vaccine: be respectful to health care workers.
“Patients and visitors yelling and screaming or complaining on social (media) is not appropriate or helpful and could further damage the workforce we most desperately need," Kujawa said during a press conference in late September.
Serving irate hospital visitors and even patients has been demoralizing, she said.
Most cases that Joanna Walker investigates as a contact tracer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department go smoothly, with people being patient and kind.
But her job, contacting people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and educating them on quarantining and isolation, is often met with anger and resistance.
"Fear and anger go hand in hand, it's a very emotional situation and work," Joanna Walker said.
It’s something many health care workers — in public health and private hospitals — see daily, and it's pushing some staff to leave.
Hospitals across Montana are running operations with fewer nurses and staff and more COVID-19 patients than ever — rapidly intensifying burnout among the remaining employees.
With the pandemic still raging, hospitals have no clear way out of the cycle.
———
Last week, Kujawa called for donations for food and coffee to Deaconess Hospital, Big Sky Medical Center and care sites in Belgrade.
Staff shortages at Deaconess have curtailed the cafeteria’s hours and closed the campus coffee shops, meaning health care employees working 12-plus-hour shifts don’t always have access to food.
The county’s largest employer, Bozeman Health, was advertising for more than 400 open positions in mid-September, ranging from registered nurses to janitors and cafeteria workers.
“We definitely have a crisis of staffing for health care providers throughout the country,” said Kathryn Bertany, the president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical, in late August.
Now in late September, the situation hasn’t improved.
Nearly two years into the pandemic some health care workers have quit. Some retired early.
Data on whether that’s been a major contributor to the shortage in staff hasn’t borne the theory out, said Peter Buerhaus, a professor of nursing economics at Montana State University.
Buerhaus acknowledges his data, which comes from national hospital surveys, is limited, but he said most stories seen over social media have been skewed.
“I get a little worried that there’s some very exuberant people talking about drastic departures out of the workforce,” he said. “I don’t think it’s to that sort of drastic level — not to say it’s not happening.”
Other stories of nurses leaving hospitals that require vaccines are also largely hearsay, Buerhaus said.
"It could be very much that the nurse who resigned (due to vaccines) goes and works somewhere else in the system that doesn't require vaccines," he said. "I'm not sure we're losing a nurse to the workforce (in that scenario)."
The Chronicle reached out to three local ex-nurses. Each declined to be interviewed on why they chose to leave the workforce.
Why the shortage has been especially pronounced this summer and fall is still unclear, Buerhaus said.
Vicky Byrd, the director of the Montana Nurses Association, thinks much of the shortage is due to burned out nurses and health care workers exiting the workforce.
“It’s been super evident by the public health nurses and physicians quitting across the state,” Byrd said.
The latest to quit was Nick Lawyer, the health officer in Sanders County. His resignation, which he said was to ease tensions, made national headlines.
Lawyer said he resigned at the request of the county commissioners following a complaint from a county resident who said Lawyer’s “rules of protocol” killed his wife, who was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Last year also saw an exodus of public health officers and nurses, many who quit citing public harassment and outrage.
Gallatin County’s own Matt Kelley left his position as the public health officer for a new job early this summer, after a year-and-half as the prominent voice navigating the county’s pandemic response. Business restrictions and mask mandates sparked some public outrage, including weeks of protests outside his home.
In July, both the Ravalli County and Powell County public health officers resigned, followed by another public health officer in Flathead County and a public health nurse in Toole County. In the fall, the entire staff at the Pondera County Public Health Department resigned.
On a less public scale, nurses and other professionals are similarly leaving, Byrd said — in part, to combat the mental and physical stress from treating COVID-19 patients, but also to avoid the public mistrust and even harassment from the politicized pandemic.
Joanna Walker, the Gallatin City-County Health Department contact tracer, said the health department has been trying to get ahead of burnout for all of its employees. (Joanna Walker has no relation to Emery Walker, the nurse in Livingston.)
The department has a "licensed professional" to speak with employees about burnout and mental health, but the visits are optional, she said.
Joanna Walker personally doesn’t feel burnt out, but the small team of contact tracers have gotten busy again. The seven workers — often just two or three work per day — are backlogged with double and even triple what they can handle.
Earlier in the month, Lori Christenson, Gallatin County's public health officer, announced the department would have to prioritize which cases got investigated under the backlog of cases, including older people, children and people in health care and higher education settings.
Joanna Walker said about four more people would be needed to handle the case load.
Similar to the hospitals, the health department has struggled to fill its open positions, despite offering an hourly wage of up to $27 an hour for contact tracing.
When cases started to tick upward again, the applicant pool was small, even when asking former contact tracers to return.
———
Beyond patients and visitors haranguing health care workers, a pointed disregard for public health measures from state officials has been frustrating for most hospital staff, said Dr. Scott Coleman, the medical director at Livingston HealthCare.
The state needs to be using public health measures to rein in the virus, like mask or vaccine mandates and social distancing, Coleman said.
“We’re at the point where the positive impact of really doing that in a full-throated way would be tremendous and preserve much of an autumn and school year,” Coleman said. “By ignoring (the virus) and wandering in the dark without any leadership, we may be locking in miserable multiple months. None of us know what this particular surge is going to look like.”
Several laws passed during Montana’s last legislative session limited the power of public health departments to issue mask or vaccine mandates or implement other public health measures like limiting hours or capacity at businesses.
With limited public health measures being taken to slow the pandemic, health care workers anxiously look ahead to the fall — typically the season for respiratory illnesses.
“There are some nurses who are really, really dreading being in that situation again this fall and winter,” Emery Walker said. “There’s just a buzz of anxiety and dread, for sure.”
Caring for COVID-19 patients is different from caring from other acute care patients. Nurses must don heavy, cumbersome protective gear. It's more labor intensive than other acute care, and patients can turn on a dime, going from mild illness to being intubated in the ICU.
It’s also more emotionally taxing, Emery Walker said.
“We call it compassion fatigue,” she said. “There’s a pretty heavy emotional toll that goes along with COVID patients. They’re not allowed to see family members, they’re scared. Their families are scared and we as nurses absorb a lot of that."
While many nurses and health care workers felt burn out from the pandemic’s height last fall and winter — this year the dynamic has changed. Montana is facing yet another wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, driven by the unvaccinated.
“I’ve seen regret,” Emery Walker said. “When patients get really ill with COVID and they’re not vaccinated they regret that decision later. That’s really hard to watch.”
“It starts to hit home when many of the folks are our age or younger than us,” Coleman said.
And Emery Walker, whose greatest fear is seeing a pediatric COVID-19 patient, said it all compounds.
“I’ve talked to some nurses who feel like they have PTSD,” Emery Walker said.
With many health care workers grappling with mental and emotional consequences from the first wave, trying to persuade more nurses to enter the workforce, or come work in Montana, presents a difficult problem, Byrd said.
Montana hospitals and facilities can’t afford to compete against other states in the U.S. for traveling nurses. Even if Montana could, “it doesn’t do good to rob Peter to pay Paul,” Byrd said.
In recent weeks, the state has pleaded for health care workers, including doctors and nurses whose licenses were terminated or expire, to return to the workforce and some Montana hospitals have begun to ration care citing lack a lack of resources, including staff.
And the governor’s office allocated 70 members of the Montana National Guard to hospitals across the state to aid with the staff shortages this week. It’s not enough, Byrd said.
“It’s like putting perfume on a pig,” she said. “(The National Guard) will help clean rooms and haul bodies to the morgue, but that’s not going to fix our problem.”
So, hospitals are at an impasse.
“We can’t produce nurses out of thin air,” she said.
The shortage of health care workers — specifically nurses — predated the pandemic, Buerhaus said.
Prior to the pandemic, experts estimated there'd be a shortfall of more than 1 million nurses by 2030, mostly brought up by more than a million baby boomers aging out and retiring from the field.
“Then comes COVID, and that hits very hard, fast and unexpected,” Buerhaus said. “Hospitals were caught off guard without the protections that were needed for nurses, physicians and other health care workers.”
Nurses and health care workers trained in critical and intensive care — especially needed in the pandemic — were already in shortage, Buerhaus said. Prior to becoming a professor in economics, Buerhaus worked as a registered nurse.
Some hospitals quickly trained nurses to work in ICUs and emergency rooms, he said.
“Nurses were ground zero for this and bore the brunt of it,” Buerhaus said. Buerhaus will be looking at enrollment data from this fall to determine whether the pandemic has had a significant effect on the number of new nursing students — he suspects it may have.
He expects to see fewer students entering into nursing and other health care professions in the wake of the pandemic.
“If I was 18 and making my career decisions, I wouldn’t want to be a nurse,” Buerhaus said.
