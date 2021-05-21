Managing the public health impacts of Gallatin County’s rapid growth is a key issue for the three finalists to be the county’s next health officer.
The three finalists emphasized the importance of addressing the region’s housing crisis and making progress on mental health issues during a public forum Thursday night. The three finalists to replace current Health Officer Matt Kelley are Lori Christenson, Junie Delizo, and Leslie Carroll.
Kelley announced in March he would be leaving his position in June for a new job.
During the forum on Thursday, Christenson, Delizo and Carroll answered questions related to leadership and public health issues.
Christenson, the director of environmental health services at the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said the area’s population growth is already posing challenges related to mental health and access to affordable care.
“A lot of these are situations that are already on the ground and so in public health, what we do is try and prevent them from happening in the first place,” Christenson said. “So really what we need to continue to do is build those partnerships, those collaborations, establish those connections and create initiatives collectively so we can address them.”
Christenson previously was the manager of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in public health through New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
Christenson will serve as interim health officer should Kelley’s replacement not be chosen before he leaves.
Delizo works in epidemiology for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. He previously was the director of emergency preparedness/public health at a county department in New York. According to a bio, he has a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a doctorate of medicine through Saint Louis University College of Medicine.
Delizo said his experience working in a rapidly growing county in New York would serve him well in Gallatin County.
“I understand the issues that you are currently having, or will be having in the future,” Delizo said.
Carroll is the director for the Center for Community Health at the Tulsa-City County Health Department, where she previously worked to start the nonprofit arm as resource development coordinator. Carroll earned her undergraduate degree at Texas Christian University and a master’s and doctoral degree in public health and promotion sciences from the University of Oklahoma.
Carroll said affordable housing is a health issue, as high housing costs can add stress to people’s lives and can limit their ability to afford a healthy lifestyle.
“If we’re paying excessive amounts for housing, then we may not have access to the things that we really really need to improve our health,” Carroll said. “I think there should be a clear advocate for public housing and affordable housing.”
Carroll, Delizo and Christenson already had interviews with the Board of Health’s interview committee. The committee may make a recommendation of a candidate to the Board of Health, which meets next on May 27.
A law signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte last month revokes the power of the health board to appoint a health officer itself, instead requiring the board’s recommendation be approved by local elected officials.
Under the process being followed, the health board will recommend a finalist to the Bozeman City Commission and Gallatin County Commission, who will have the final decision. County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said the process is subject to change.
There is no exact timeframe for a final decision. Kelley’s last day as a health officer is June 6, Bermes said, and Christenson would start as interim officer on June 7.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.