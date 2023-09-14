Gallatin County is partnering with an international teen suicide prevention foundation to bring awareness training to local schools.
The county sheriff’s office will host the Jared’s Keepers Foundation for several presentations in schools and community centers from Sept. 18 to 21. The presentations will focus on how every school staff and community member should be trained to recognize the signs of suicidal thoughts and self-harm.
Deb Martin, the foundation’s president and co-founder, said the nonprofit is named after her son, Jared, who died by suicide in 2014. Jared was the goalie, or keeper, for his soccer team in more ways than one. Members of the team felt they could confide in Jared because he would listen to them and keep their personal struggles private.
Martin said running the foundation in her son’s legacy has been “a rollercoaster of emotions.”
“It makes me proud to continue to do what he did for his friends,” Martin said. “Jared never met a stranger. It’s nice to be able to share his story and connect with so many other students and young people. Emotionally, it’s draining because the students know that we are safe people to share their stories with. There are just some horrific stories that we are told.
“It’s gratifying when you get a message that just says, ‘thank you, you saved my life.’ ‘Thank you, here’s a picture of my child who would never have been born had it not been for you and your foundation.’ That’s kind of what keeps us going.”
After a presentation from Jared’s Keepers, Martin said, she invites schools to start a keepers’ club. The foundation helps train club members in suicide prevention and gives them resources to get started.
Erin Clements, the director of the sheriff’s Youth and Family Outreach Program, organized the events to bring Jared’s Keepers to the county. She said the intention is to bring prevention training to rural communities that often lack mental health resources, especially because of high suicide rates in Montana.
Jared’s Keepers started in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Martin said. There are keepers’ clubs in several U.S. states, including Illinois and Tennessee, and the foundation has helped start clubs in the Caribbean, Europe, Australia and South America. This will be the first time the foundation has come to Montana, Martin said.
“Our biggest accomplishment that we are extremely proud of is that our program — when implemented into a school district and they continue to be active — we have had zero completed suicides in those schools,” Martin said.
Sheriff Dan Springer said the program will be important for Gallatin County. Officers have to cope with seeing suicides as a part of the everyday job, he said.
“We have got to continue to make suicide prevention a topic of conversation at the dinner tables, at the schools and in the neighborhoods,” Springer said.
Spotting the signs of suicidal thoughts in teenagers is different than adults, Martin said. Adults will do things like organize their finances to make things easier for their loved ones. Teens will do things like clean out their school lockers — which is of the reasons why keeper clubs have said support staff like janitors should be trained, Martin said.
“Another thing teenagers will say is ‘I don’t want to be here anymore,’” Martin said. “I know that my son said it. I hear it often from parents whose child we have lost. We just think they’re looking forward to graduation, they want to move away, they want to be on their own. That’s why we teach these students to ask, ‘where is here?’ Is it in this school? Is it in this town? Is it on this planet? We have to know.”
Clements said teens in a crisis will often reach out to their peers before telling an adult, so they should know who to contact if they are worried about someone. People can tell law enforcement, school counselors, teachers or call the 988 hotline, among others, she said.
