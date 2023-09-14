Let the news come to you

Gallatin County is partnering with an international teen suicide prevention foundation to bring awareness training to local schools.

The county sheriff’s office will host the Jared’s Keepers Foundation for several presentations in schools and community centers from Sept. 18 to 21. The presentations will focus on how every school staff and community member should be trained to recognize the signs of suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

Deb Martin, the foundation’s president and co-founder, said the nonprofit is named after her son, Jared, who died by suicide in 2014. Jared was the goalie, or keeper, for his soccer team in more ways than one. Members of the team felt they could confide in Jared because he would listen to them and keep their personal struggles private.


