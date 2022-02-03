Gallatin County has set up a temporary surge COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds to provide free PCR tests for part of February.
The surge site is a partnership between Gallatin County, FEMA and the CDC. It’s intended to help get more tests to people during the recent case surge, according to a Wednesday news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
While other, more populous areas of the country are seeing the tail end of the omicron wave, case numbers in Gallatin County have only recently begun to fall. Transmission is still considered very high in the county, and case numbers statewide regularly top 1,000 new cases per day.
The Increased Community Access to Testing (ICATT) Surge Site began operating on Wednesday and will run for 21 days, until Feb. 23. Tests are administered at the Gallatin County Fairground at 901 N. Black Avenue in building 4 and will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Masks are required in the building.
The tests being administered are observed self-collection PCR tests, and results are typically expected within 48 to 72 hours of collection, according to the health department’s release. Results will be made available by email and will also be reported to state and local public health authorities.
While the tests are free and no health insurance is required, those getting tested will need to make an account and pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com. Every person getting tested, including children, are required to have their own account in their own name. Those who do not have access to a computer or the internet can call 1-800-635-8611 to register for an appointment, and on-site staff can also help with registration.
The testing site is being run by eTruNorth, a Texas-based federal contractor, in conjunction with Gallatin County Emergency Management.
The health department cautioned in its release that use of the surge site for travel testing is not recommended because of the expected turnaround time. Instead, the testing is geared toward people showing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been identified as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
The county health department in the release continued to urge people to get COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses as they become available, and to practice now-familiar prevention strategies like wearing a well-fitted mask.
According to the Montana DPHHS dashboard, 1,372 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Montana on Wednesday. Gallatin County had the fourth most cases in Montana at more than 1,600 active cases Wednesday, behind only Yellowstone, Missoula and Cascade Counties.