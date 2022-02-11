The number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County has continued a four-week downward trend.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased 32.5% from the previous week, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
Compared to three weeks ago, cases declined 71.6% from the 246.1 on Jan. 21 to 69.8 this week.
“We are seeing a steep continued decline in the number of cases we’re seeing here in Gallatin County,” said Lori Christenson, the public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
As of Friday, the county had 628 active cases. That is compared to 1,164 last week, and over 2,800 two weeks before.
To date, 113 Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
“We’re seeing really good progress made in our overall case numbers but as a reminder we are still seeing high numbers,” Christenson said. “Transmission is still occurring.”
The state added 1,185 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide active case total to 8,637. The number of active cases statewide have nearly halved since last week. Last Friday, the state had 15,713 active cases.
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead, said as of Friday morning Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients. Four of the 14 patients in the critical care unit at Deaconess Hospital were COVID-19 positive, she said.
About 62% of Gallatin County was fully vaccinated. It has the fourth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties.
The statewide vaccination rate stood at 54% fully vaccinated. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 64.3%.
According to a report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, 70% of those who died and 81% of people who were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 between Dec. 11 and Feb. 4 were unvaccinated.
To date, Montana has reported a little over 33,000 breakthrough cases — where a fully vaccinated person contracts COVID-19.
Friday marked the last day to receive a test at Lot H, Deaconess Hospital’s drive-thru testing site.
Kujawa said the health care system decided to close the drive-thru site, and it’s drive-thru testing site at Belgrade Clinic, citing declining demand for COVID-19 tests.
A free testing site at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, partially propped up by FEMA, will remain open until Feb. 23.
Testing at Bozeman Health sites has continued to decline, Kujawa said. As of Friday morning, Bozeman Health had taken 831 COVID-19 tests at its site for the week — excluding Big Sky Medical Center.
That compared to 1,055 tests collected the week before.
Kujawa said the health care system has also decided to close its vaccination clinic at Entrance 4 of Deaconess Hospital and switch to giving out COVID-19 vaccines at primary care clinics by appointment.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at most local pharmacies and at the Gallatin City-County Health Department. For more information on COVID-19 tests or to find a vaccine visit healthygallatin.org, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 406- 548-0123.