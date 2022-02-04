The number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County declined for the third week in a row, but health officials caution that community transmission is still high.
Lori Christenson, the public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said during a press conference Friday that she was cautiously eyeing the decline. With cases still high, the dip might not mean the omicron surge is peaking in Gallatin.
“I’m always cautious in terms of trying to predict what may happen in the future,” Christenson said.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was 97 as of Wednesday, a 58% decline from the previous week, according to the health department’s weekly surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county still had 1,164 active cases and is still seeing daily cases well above totals during the last winter’s surge and the spike in cases this fall.
To date, 113 Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The state added 4,374 cases on Friday bringing the total of active cases to 15,713. To date, 3,031 people have died statewide.
Kallie Kujawa, the COVID-19 incident commander at Bozeman Health, said the number of tests conducted by Bozeman Health this week fell about 50% from the week previously.
Tracy Ellig, a Montana State University spokesperson, said demand at student testing sites on campus also fell. The campus saw 179 tests conducted two weeks ago compared to 153 this week.
Citing less demand for tests and increased availability of testing through the county, Kujawa said Bozeman Health has decided to close its drive-through testing site at Lot H at Deaconess Hospital and the drive-thru testing at Belgrade Clinic.
Drive-through testing at the Belgrade Clinic Urgent Care closed on Friday. Walk-in tests are still available. Deaconess Hospital’s Lot H testing site will close Feb. 11, Kujawa said.
Testing through Bozeman Health is still available at Belgrade Clinic Urgent Care, Big Sky Medical Center, and all of the outpatient lab locations in Deaconess Hospital and other Bozeman Health Care sites including the b2 Urgent Care and b2 MicroCare clinics.
Kujawa said Bozeman Health could reopen Lot H and the drive-through testing site in Belgrade if needed, but likely wouldn’t scale up unless numbers reached similar levels to this January.
“We are going to remain extremely flexible as we have throughout the last two years,” Kujawa said.
Christenson said a little over 16,200 of 22,050 at-home test kits allotted to the county by the state have been distributed to sites across Gallatin.
There are 5,800 kits remaining in inventory and the county could request more as needed.
The county received those tests through the Department of Public Health and Human Services and began distributing them early this week.
One kit is available per household per week and can be found at the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds building 4, the HRDC, Central Valley Fire District, the Belgrade Community Library, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, the Manhattan Community Library and the Three Rivers Clinic in Three Forks.
This week the county also opened up a temporary testing site at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, in collaboration with FEMA and the CDC. The free testing site will run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Feb. 23.
Testing locations and times can be found on the Healthy Gallatin website at healthygallatin.org or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 406-582-0123.