Gallatin County has imposed restrictions on bars, brew pubs, wineries, casinos and restaurants in order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
All bars, brew pubs, wineries, distilleries with public tasting rooms and casinos in Gallatin County will be ordered closed effective Monday at 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The restrictions will last through March 24.
Restaurants are closed to dining room service for the same period but can offer take-out and delivery services.
There are limited exceptions for food service establishments that are primary food sources for some people, such as Montana State University or hospital dining halls.
The restrictions don't apply to grocery stores, deli counters in grocery stores and convenience stores.
“We know these actions will create significant and lasting economic impact and disruption and we do not take them lightly. But in light of the current situation, we feel it is a necessary step," Kelley said in the release.
He added that he made the decision now because there is the risk of large gatherings occurring for St. Patrick's Day, which is Tuesday.
The decision came the same day as Missoula and Butte-Silver Bow counties announced similar restrictions. It also follows recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit all gatherings of 50 or more.
