Gallatin County is scheduled to host a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The clinic will be the first public vaccination opportunity for residents ages 60 to 69 and individuals ages 16 to 59 with specific health conditions, a group labeled Phase 1B+. Individuals eligible in previous phases — health care workers, people of color, adults over 70 and those with certain other medical conditions — may also sign up for appointments.
Sign-ups are scheduled to open Friday at noon for about 250 appointments available Thursday, March 18 at the fairgrounds in Bozeman. Tips on how to navigate the online registration system — mtreadyclinic.org — are available on the health department website, healthygallatin.org.
Given the limited vaccine supply and high demand, appointment slots may fill fast. Previous public sign-ups have filled within 10 minutes.
The health department is also working with smaller health care clinics and other local groups, including the Bozeman Clinic, the Human Resource Development Council and the Bozeman Senior Center, to provide an additional 350 appointments at the March 18 clinic for people who don’t have access to technology or who may need extra help registering.
Even with the public vaccine clinic, the health department, Bozeman Health, Montana State University and Community Health Partners continue to contact to people to schedule appointments.
National pharmacy chains also continue to visit local long-term care facilities to vaccinate residents and staff and are beginning to partner with local schools to vaccinate teachers, as recommended by new federal guidance.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced last week that he was expanding vaccine eligibility to those in Phase 1B+. The governor said his administration created the new distribution phase because the group accounted for a significant number of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state reported that 121,288 residents — or 11% of the population — had been fully vaccinated. In Gallatin County, about 8% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
