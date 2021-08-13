Support Local Journalism


Gallatin County is still experiencing high community transmission rates as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

As of Thursday, the 7-day rolling average of daily cases was at 19 per 100,000 residents, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly report. The week prior saw 17.9 per 100,000.

The percentage of tests that returned a positive result decreased from the week prior, from a 7-day rolling average of 8.6% last week to 6.5% on Tuesday.

“We continue to see additional people getting tested, at this point we are not at the level where we’re concerned we’ve missed a significant amount of cases,” Public Health Officer Lori Christenson said during a Friday press conference.

Gallatin County continues to see “high” transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that people in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission wear a mask in public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Since July 30, the county health department has recommended again wearing masks in indoor public spaces for both vaccinated and not vaccinated people, following the CDC guidelines.

The CDC has four different criteria for the level of community transmission: low, moderate, substantial and high.

A county must have 100 or more cases per 100,000 people to be considered “high” transmission. As of Wednesday, Gallatin County had 132 per 100,000, a nearly 10% increase from the previous week.

On Friday, Gallatin County reported 174 active cases of COVID-19.

The state has a total of 2,659 active cases, up from 1,973 the previous Friday. A total of 1,730 Montanans have died from the disease and 180 people are in the hospital.

Hospitalizations have also continued to be higher than in the early summer months. As of Friday, Gallatin County had 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command leader, said that the ages of the 32 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the past 4 weeks varied.

“We’ve seen hospitalized COVID patients in nearly every single decade of age ranges,” she said.

Over the past 4 weeks, one child under the age of 18 was hospitalized, she said.

The delta variant — a more infectious strain of COVID-19 — has become the dominant strain in Gallatin County and in Montana, Christenson said.

Across the U.S., the delta variant accounts for more than 73% of cases.

Of the 85 newly reported variant cases in the state, 95% were the delta strain, according to the Department for Public Health and Human Services’ latest variant report.

In total, there have been 1,331 cases of variants of concern or interest.

In Gallatin County, there have been 75 total cases of variants. Of that, 43 were of the alpha variant and 15 of the delta variant.

About 56% of the eligible population in Gallatin County has been fully vaccinated. That’s higher than the state vaccination rate, at 49%.

About 66% of eligible residents in Gallatin County — anyone aged 12 years and older — has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Young adults and children have still received the fewest number of vaccines, according to state data.

About 42% of children aged 12 to 18 and 55% of adults aged 19 to 29 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“If you’re unvaccinated, want to always say go ahead and get a vaccine, the time is now,” Christenson said. “And no matter where we are in this transmission level you should be wearing a mask if you’re unvaccinated at this time.”

