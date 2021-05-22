The daily average of new COVID-19 cases and the percent of positive test returns dipped significantly this week.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases was 6.1 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, a 58.5% drop from the week before and the lowest it’s been in months. The 7-day rolling average for positivity rate was 4.7% on Tuesday, a 31% drop from the week before.
“That is the direction we want to head in. That’s good news,” Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press conference Friday.
According to the weekly surveillance report, there were just two cases associated with Montana State University reported in the last week, and one case each at a handful of area schools.
Though Kelley said the surveillance numbers are looking better, he noted COVID-19 is still a threat.
The health department announced this week that a Gallatin County woman in her 70s died of COVID-19 at a hospital in late April. There have been 63 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Kelley also noted there were several people in critical care at the hospital on Friday due to COVID-19.
There have also been 44 cases of COVID-19 variants reported in Gallatin County as of May 14, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“This remains a serious disease, we’re continuing to see people in the hospital, we continue to see hundreds of people diagnosed with this disease dying every day in the United States,” Kelley said. ”And we have a solution, get the vaccine.”
Kelley said they are seeing demand for vaccines slow. The health department ran its last first-dose vaccine clinic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for the foreseeable future this week.
Just under 45% of the county’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 17, Kelley said.
“That’s a good number, it’s not good enough,” Kelley said. “That means that the majority of the county — remember we’re not even talking about people younger than 12 — are not fully vaccinated at this point in time.”
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccination rates are higher in older age groups, Kelley said. As of May 10, 84% of people 80 or older were fully vaccinated, while under 30% of people in their 20s were fully vaccinated.
Kelley said they are also noticing a gap in vaccination rates for Native people in Gallatin County.
The county’s efforts are now turning to administering vaccines at mobile clinics rather than holding clinics at the fairgrounds. Kelley said they are also working to vaccinate kids aged 12-15, who just became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week.
The goal is to “make it so convenient for people that it’s hard to not do it,” Kelley said.
“These vaccines are incredibly effective. They’re safe and they’re free,” Kelley said. “They’re empowering too ... When you get fully vaccinated, there’s a feeling of really an ability to kind of move past some of this. and not (that) you don’t have to worry about it, not to say that it’s over. But these vaccines are really a hugely powerful tool.”
