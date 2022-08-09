Gallatin County confirmed its first probable case of monkeypox on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The patient did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. The health department is performing contact tracing and will communicate with people identified as close contacts. No further details about the patient will be disclosed to protect patient confidentiality, the release states.
Initial testing was completed Tuesday at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct confirmatory testing for monkeypox next.
“We appreciate the continued partnership with DPHHS and our local providers in our collective effort to slow the spread of monkeypox. With this first probable case in Gallatin County, we want to encourage healthcare providers to be on the lookout for monkeypox infections to help minimize transmission. Anyone with symptoms should isolate and consult a healthcare provider,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said.
The first case of monkeypox in Montana was confirmed on Aug. 5 in Flathead County.
The press release said that as of Aug. 8, the CDC has reported 8,934 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus in 49 U.S. states. In recent months, more than 29,844 cases have been reported in 81 countries where the disease is not typically reported.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on the face, mouth and other parts of the body. The illness can last between 2-4 weeks. While most people recover on their own without treatment, monkeypox can cause scarring, secondary infections like pneumonia, or other complications, according to the health department.
The virus does not easily spread between people with casual contact, according to the health department.
“Transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact,” the press release said. “Because monkeypox transmission requires close and prolonged contact, close-knit social networks have been particularly impacted.”
There is no treatment specifically for monkeypox yet, but because it is closely related to smallpox, the same antiviral drugs and vaccines developed for smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox infections.
The CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against monkeypox at this time, however vaccination may be recommended for some people already exposed to the virus.
Vaccine doses are already in the state and have been placed at several locations including Gallatin County to ensure close contacts needing a vaccine can access one, the press release said.
Individuals experiencing symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to monkeypox should contact their local health care provider.
