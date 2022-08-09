Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County confirmed its first probable case of monkeypox on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

The patient did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. The health department is performing contact tracing and will communicate with people identified as close contacts. No further details about the patient will be disclosed to protect patient confidentiality, the release states.

Initial testing was completed Tuesday at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct confirmatory testing for monkeypox next.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.