An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases and a "substantial" level of community transmission in Gallatin County could be a harbinger of what's to come in the fall.This summer is so far mirroring last year's COVID-19 trend — but on a smaller scale, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said. But with a little more than half of Gallatin County residents vaccinated, autumn and winter should be less severe.“It’ll be a similar trajectory with a less pronounced peak,” she said. As Bozeman Health prepares for a potential surge in the fall, COVID-19 incident commander Kallie Kujawa said it will rely on the surge plans put into place last year.“We worked really hard last year to prepare ourselves for any type of surge in any arena: testing, vaccines and hospitalized patients and we have very well-oiled processes now at this point,” she said.This summer has already seen an increase in cases and people being tested for COVID-19 and Gallatin County last week recommended people, fully vaccinated or not, again wear masks in indoor public spaces amid a 50% increase in COVID-19.That came with a change from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its masking recommendations as the delta variant sweeps across the U.S. The guidance recommends all people wear a mask in public indoor spaces in areas with “substantial or high transmission,” per the CDC.The CDC changed guidance, in part, because of a new study that showed the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, and that fully vaccinated individuals who get infected are able to spread the disease to others.The news came as some surprise to Gallatin City-County Health officials, who had been monitoring an increase in the county’s cases in July.“To be honest, it did (take us by surprise) a little bit,” said Lori Christenson, public health officer.The CDC tracks the number of new cases per 100,000 people during the previous seven days and has four different criteria for the level of community transmission: low, moderate, substantial and high.A county must have between 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 residents to have “substantial transmission,” and 100 or more cases per 100,000 people is considered “high.” Last week, the county had 82 per 100,000. On Monday, Gallatin County reported 20 new cases, with 85 active and 10 people hospitalized.Christenson said the health department is tracking the increase in hospitalizations and is working with Bozeman Health. But up with the cases are both vaccination rates and the number of people who are getting tested for COVID-19.“We were below 100 tests per day for a majority of this year,” Kujawa said. “In the last few weeks, we’ve jumped to 200 or above 200 tests per day, one day that was up to 400 tests.”The county overall has seen more testing, Christenson said. The CDC has tracked a 23% increase nationwide in COVID-19 testing last week over the week prior.Kujawa said the hospital has kept up with demand for COVID-19 tests.“We have enough capacity from a supply and lab standpoint, we don’t have any plans at this point to change,” she said.Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital has also seen a small uptick in vaccine demand, mostly in people aged 12 to 18.“We’re administering 60 to 75 vaccines a day,” she said, compared to 30 to 40 per day earlier in the summer.While there can be so-called breakthrough infections, where a fully vaccinated individual can test positive for COVID-19, vaccines are still effective against contracting disease and preventing severe illness or death if someone does catch the virus.As health officials begin to think toward autumn, a time when respiratory illness such as the flu thrive, they urge people to get the shot.“Please don’t wait any longer to vaccinate, the time is now,” Christenson said. "Please don't wait any longer to vaccinate, the time is now," Christenson said. 