Groups of up to 150 may now meet indoors and a maximum of 250 people may gather outside as long as they follow health guidelines including physical distancing.
There are several exceptions to the new group size limits, including allowances for schools, houses of worship and participants of youth sports to meet at full capacity.
Organizers of outdoor events with more than 150 people must submit a plan at least 30 days before the gathering to the health department outlining how they plan to protect attendees’ health and safety.
The board voted unanimously to loosen the limits on gatherings, which previously stood at 25 people.
“I think that this rule is a good first step in moving toward a space where we can open more wholly as a community,” said board member Christopher Coburn. “... We took a very deliberate and appropriate response to COVID and closed everything in an organized and data-driven fashion, and I think our approach to opening should do that.”
To create the rule, Health Officer Matt Kelley said the health department looked at local, state and national data on COVID-19 and met with local business leaders.
“We tried to write a rule that struck a balance … between reopening and allowing businesses to operate and to thrive,” he said.
Dozens of people in the past few months have asked the board for larger gatherings to be allowed. Many have said businesses are struggling financially under the current rules, the local health system can handle the current number of COVID-19 cases and the county is making progress vaccinating residents.
“I feel that the proposed protocols are safe and prudent measures to facilitate the larger sizes of gatherings,” wrote Matthew Beehler, manager of several local venues, including The Lark and Rialto. “A pragmatic, measured increase is warranted as we follow the data to make these decisions.”
Dennis Voeller, Gallatin County Fairgrounds’ general manager, said loosening the rule now is important because planning large events takes time, so the new rule will enable events beginning this spring.
The Riverside Country Club said it was able to run safe events last summer at a time when cases were at a similar level to where they stand now.
“I think it’s important to at least try and dip our toe back in that water, especially in anticipation of everybody getting vaccinated,” said Doug Hagen, director of club operations.
Madeline Bjork, event manager for the Yellowstone Club, requested the board consider making exceptions for events where attendees can prove they are vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test, standards Health Officer Kelley said would be difficult to implement.
A few people requested the health board keep existing health rules because a majority of residents aren’t vaccinated, the virus is still spreading and variants are emerging.
“In order to keep kids in school, we need the rest of our community to remain vigilant, as inconvenient and isolating as pandemic life is,” wrote Abigail Breuer in an email.
The health board limited group gatherings to 25 people in November when COVID-19 infections surged in Gallatin County and Montana, stretching the local health system.
Since then, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined and an increasing number of residents have received a vaccine.
“There’s some promising news and some promising aspects of the epidemiology that I hope will allow us to continue this reopening in the weeks ahead,” Kelley said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to suggest people avoid large gatherings but has not specified a size limit.
In a speech on Thursday, Democratic President Joe Biden said now is not the time to let up and called on Americans to remain vigilant as the pandemic continues into a second year.
The change in local rules follows Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s decision in January to eliminate former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening plan, which included limits on group sizes. Since Gianforte’s decision, many counties have moved to loosen or strike local gathering restrictions.
The board plans to review all existing health rules, including the mask mandate and limits on businesses’ capacity, at a meeting in early April. At that meeting, the board could decide to continue the existing rules, revise them or eliminate them.
“I think we need to have this conversation as a board because people in the county are asking us to at least have the conversation,” said board member Joe Skinner, who is also a county commissioner.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.