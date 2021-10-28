top story Gallatin City-County Board of Health reviews new interlocal agreement By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is trying to determine how a new law will affect the health department as it works to adopt a new agreement between the county, Bozeman and Belgrade.Bozeman and Gallatin County have been in an interlocal agreement for decades. The agreement, passed in 1997, established the Gallatin City-County Board of Health, which presides over the public health department.Belgrade will also enter into this new agreement after hitting a population of more than 10,000 with the 2020 census. Under Montana statute, a city that size is required to have or join a board of health. Adding Belgrade shouldn’t change how the county health department operates, but will give three seats on the board to Belgrade officials.What complicates the revision of this agreement is House Bill 121, one of a series of laws passed this legislative session aimed at weakening local public health departments.HB 121 requires approval from a local "governing body” on public health orders or mandates and allows for amendments on those orders even during an emergency or disaster.The law left the definition of “local governing body” open, typically referring to the county or city commission that oversees the board of health.The confusion behind HB 121 has made it difficult for the health department since its passage.“The daily operations of the health department and officer are really unclear right now,” Erin Arnold, deputy county attorney, said. “Not knowing who the governing body is and who Lori (the public health officer) reports to.”Because of the interlocal agreement in Gallatin County, the Board of Health has an opportunity to define what the governing body will look like.That was up for discussion Thursday morning during a Board of Health meeting. The board members reviewed a first draft of a new agreement between Bozeman, Gallatin County and Belgrade. Under question is what role the new governing body will take on — whether it’s a part of the board of health or a separate entity and how it will supervise the public health officer — and which local officials will make up the body.As it's written now, the county commission has authority to vote on measures recommended by the board of health as the “governing body,” but some board members questioned whether officials from Belgrade and Bozeman should be a part of the decision-making too.Christopher Coburn, a board of health member and Bozeman city commissioner, said he wasn’t sure relying on just the county commission would align with the meaning behind an interlocal agreement.“I would be really curious how a governing body comprised of only one commission could be a collaborative approach,” Coburn said.I-Ho Pomeroy, a Bozeman city commissioner, also said she thought the final governing body should be comprised of elected officials from Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin County.Joe Skinner, a county commissioner and board of health member, disagreed, saying it was unfair to county residents to have public health measures decided by city officials.“As a county resident, I don’t want any mandates from people I didn’t vote for,” he said.This is just the first draft in a long process. Suggestions and comments made Thursday should make it into a second draft. "In this agreement, just being able to have that flexibility when the health officer needs to be able to act quickly, responsibly ... to enforce rules and regulations and protect public health is going to be really important," said Lori Christenson, the public health officer. The agreement doesn't need to be adopted until March, but Arnold said the quicker it was adopted, the better. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 