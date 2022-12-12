Gallatin County accounts for about 30% of flu cases in Montana as the flu season gets off to an early and concerning start.
Joanna Fink, an epidemiologist for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said on Monday that the county had recorded as many flu cases so far this season as is typically seen in February or March.
“We’re several months ahead of the schedule, unfortunately, and we’re accounting for about 20 to 30% of all cases in Montana right now,” Fink said.
At the same time, COVID-19 cases have been less prevalent.
According to the department’s weekly report from Dec. 5, 84 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallatin County for the week, compared to 142 flu cases.
Dr. Peter Bulger, an infectious disease doctor with Bozeman Health, said on Monday that those numbers are true to what they are seeing in the hospital.
“We haven’t seen the COVID increase that we have in prior years, but flu is just going nuts and RSV is starting to rise,” Bulger said. RSV is a common respiratory virus especially dangerous for children.
Bulger and Fink both pointed to a lack of immunity as a reason behind the early rise in flu cases this year. Due to COVID-19 mitigation tactics over the last few years like mask-wearing and social distancing, flu cases trended lower and fewer people have been exposed to the virus, which builds immunity.
Now as more people choose to not wear masks in public and regularly gather indoors, respiratory viruses are able to take advantage.
“Now we’re out and about and these viruses are around again, and we’re just getting walloped with them,” Bulger said.
The lower rate of COVID-19 cases may not be entirely good news, Fink said, noting that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is associated with milder symptoms, which means people might be less likely to get tested.
At the same time, flu cases seem to be resulting in more severe symptoms that may spur more people to seek out a test, Fink said.
According to health department data, there have been 531 flu cases in the county so far this season.
Across the state, there have been 1,716 recorded flu cases, 58 of which have resulted in hospitalization and two of which resulted in death, according to the department’s report from Dec. 5.
Bulger and Fink both warned that peak flu season has yet to hit, and that COVID-19 cases will likely rise again at some point in the near future.
“Especially with the holidays coming and the weather continuing to be colder, those are both good conditions for the spread of respiratory viruses,” Bulger said. “I would anticipate that this is going to keep going up for a while here.”
The flu vaccine is looking particularly effective this year, Bulger said, and the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots can help protect against COVID-19 variants.
“Definitely around the holidays if you’re traveling, if you’re getting together with large groups of people, just take those precautions like masking and washing your hands,” Fink said. “Stay home if you’re sick. Make sure to test if you’re sick. And just think about others when you’re going about your day to day life.”
