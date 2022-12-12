Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County accounts for about 30% of flu cases in Montana as the flu season gets off to an early and concerning start.

Joanna Fink, an epidemiologist for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said on Monday that the county had recorded as many flu cases so far this season as is typically seen in February or March.

“We’re several months ahead of the schedule, unfortunately, and we’re accounting for about 20 to 30% of all cases in Montana right now,” Fink said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.