Event planned at Bozeman hospital to support health care workers amid COVID-19 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 1, 2021 The event is schedule for 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the main entrance of Bozeman health Deaconess Hospital. Rev. Amy Strader, of Bozeman United Methodist Church and Bozeman Health board member, said support and camaraderie for health care workers has waned since last year.As COVID-19 ramps up again, Strader said it’s time to again show support and love for Bozeman’s health care professionals. “They’re still, day in and day out, having to figure out how to make do with what they have,” she said. “I’ve heard they have beds in the hallways, things like that, it’s very, very stressful.”As a small show of support, Strader is organizing a rally and event on Wednesday outside the main entrance of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants are asked to gather at the main entrance at Deaconess Hospital. There, a few words will be spoken before people fan out, encircle the Deaconess building and “hug” the hospital.“It’s a symbol of love, and it’s not really going to make what they’re doing any easier for us. But at least it creates some energy and remembrance that they’re not forgotten,” Strader said.While an outdoor event, Strader said masking up is welcomed, especially while closely gathered at the main entrance.“Our hope is to get enough people that with our arms stretched out we can go the whole distance around the hospital,” Strader said. So, invite your friends, family, neighbors and anybody else, she said. A lot of people are needed to fully encircle the hospital.“We’re guessing it might take 500 people,” Strader said.Across Montana, and the United States, hospital workers and other health care professionals have spoken about patients and visitors berating staff and feeling unsafe in public.While just a gesture, Strader hopes it reinforces that health care workers are backed by Bozeman.“We could all use a little bit of love,” she said.Drs. Melissa Wolf and Melissa Reily, system directors of provider wellness at Bozeman Health, said in an email that as Bozeman Health’s care team works exceptionally hard to care for patients “amid a level of tragedy, illness severity, and death from Covid-19 that is unprecedented in their medical careers,” any measure of support helps.“Visible and tangible community support is critically important and lets our care teams know that their contribution matters and that their work is appreciated,” Wolf and Reily said in an email to the Chronicle.Strader, who has sat on Bozeman Health’s board for three years, is also working to organize an “adopt a unit” program, where individuals, families and organizations can “adopt” a unit at any Bozeman Health care site and twice monthly provide some sort of support, whether it be coffee and snacks or signs and letters of appreciation.Strader hopes to kick that off by November and keep the “adopt a unit” program going through the spring. 