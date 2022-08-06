Debate over mental health services continues as Gallatin County seeks new provider

Behavioral health care — and who should provide it — has been up for debate in Gallatin County for eight months.
Gallatin County cut ties with a provider for crisis stabilization and emergency detention, two crucial unfilled gaps in service for mental health care, opening the door for new or reimagined services.
But, stakeholders, like the county, the hospital and other providers, and local mental health advocates can’t seem to agree who should be providing those services.
In July, the county approved a formal search for an organization to provide certain mental health services.
It’s a step forward in the stalemate over who is responsible for mental health services in Gallatin County
In Gallatin County, mental health care is provided by several nonprofits and organizations, which work to provide mental health services at different levels.
It’s a complicated infrastructure of services.
Advocates have said for years that there aren’t enough services in Gallatin County and that some existing services have struggled to keep up.
Under particular scrutiny was the Hope House, which operated the county’s only involuntary inpatient psychiatric beds.
In January, the Gallatin County Commission ended its decade-long contract with Western Montana Mental Health Center, which operates the Gallatin Mental Health Center and the Hope House.
The county said WMMHC breached its contract to provide mental health services at the Hope House on “multiple occasions.”
The mental health services provided by WMMHC were partially funded by a contract with the county. WMMHC is still providing services at its campus, with the exception of its inpatient psychiatric beds that provided secure emergency detention.
With WMMHC only partially operating, Bozeman Health is in talks to buy the campus with plans to offer some sort of mental health services there. But what that would look like exactly is still unclear.
When Gallatin County ended its contract with the Hope House, the interim plan was to take people in crisis to the hospital emergency room while the county figured out its next steps.
Now, about eight months later, the county’s next steps and who will fill that gap in services is still unclear.
The county and the hospital say the solution to propping up more mental health services isn’t simple. Advocates, who want the hospital to provide more services, are wondering why it’s taking so long.
On July 12, the Gallatin County Commission voted to draft a request for proposal to “support a crisis stabilization unit and mobile crisis service.” The bid was issued on July 31 and is open until Aug. 29.
The RFP is the first step for the county to shop around for providers and see if any existing organizations in the county or state, or even out-of-state providers may fit the bill, said Commissioner Joe Skinner during the meeting.
The action was needed, he said.
“We’ve just been treading water and we need something now,” Skinner said.
The RFP’s language has been left intentionally broad, Commissioner Zach Brown told the Chronicle.
“It gives room for somebody to kind of explain what their organization would do with a whole suite of mental health crisis stabilization services,” he said.
The RFP says, in part, that the county’s goal is “to support a continuum of care for behavioral health services and engages with several stakeholders and partners … to enhance and implement an appropriate system of prevention, intervention, treatment and rehabilitation for community members.”
Even with some county funding set aside, Brown said who can respond will be limited.
“Somebody who would respond would have access to a facility, so that pretty well limits potential respondents,” Brown said.
If a provider is selected, details like specific services, how it would fit in with existing services or work with law enforcement, would all be worked out in a contract.
“The tricky part is that the business model for any one of those pieces of the service continuum are pretty fragile and not very stable financially,” Brown said.
One out-of-state organization, backed by Bozeman Health, is expected to respond to the county’s request for proposal.
Connections Health Solutions, out of Arizona, is in talks with Bozeman Health to provide a crisis stabilization center in the Spanish Peaks Plaza at 120 N. 19th Ave., which would require renovations before opening.
The county awarded a temporary contract in July to Community Health Partners and Connections to operate a mobile crisis unit that would respond to 998 calls and other emergency situations.
In an email, a spokesperson for Connections said it intends to respond to the county’s RFP to offer a crisis stabilization unit. If awarded the contract, Connections will also continue to provide mobile crisis services.
The crisis stabilization center would be an open door and landing space to a wide range of behavioral health problems and acute crises and be a destination for law enforcement to take people in crises, said Diane Patterson, Bozeman Health’s chief nursing officer.
The county, and some members of the public, have raised concerns that the location is too far from the Deaconess Hospital campus, fearing it would result in patients being transferred between the two locations.
Patterson said that’s not likely to happen. It wouldn’t be an “either-or.”
“It’s an ‘and.’ We have psychiatric emergency services adjacent to the emergency department, anybody that comes through the emergency department will be served and treated and cared for. So, we’re not sending people away or diverting people,” she said.
Other organizations may respond to the county’s request. While the RFP closes at the end of August, a timeline on a decision or when services may finally become available is unclear.
That rankles some who think it’s on the hospital to provide those services — and provide them quickly.
During the July 12 commission meeting, local mental health care advocate and county resident Gary Popiel said that Bozeman Health was trying to default on its responsibility to provide mental health services.
“They’re avoiding it. In all the other major towns in our state the hospital takes responsibility and does it on their nickel and does it right,” Popiel said.
About a dozen others spoke out against the county’s RFP process, citing a need for the hospital to provide those services.
To Brown, that sounded like they wanted inaction from the county.
“It implies that they’re satisfied not having any services available for the foreseeable future,” Brown said.
He felt there was general confusion on what an RFP entails and what the county can force the hospital to do.
“I’m not on their staff or their board of directors. I think there are unrealistic expectations of the county being able to force the hospital to do anything,” Brown said.
Patterson said Bozeman Health shouldn’t and can’t be the sole provider of all mental health care services in the county and that it will take a community-wide partnership to have a full complement of services.
“No single entity can sustain the full behavioral health continuum that our community and our families need and deserve in the least restrictive possible places,” she said during the July 12 meeting.
The hospital is also preparing to offer outpatient services at the Gallatin Mental Health Center, adjacent to the hospital on Farmhouse Lane, provided it can buy the campus from WMMHC.
Bozeman Health has resisted saying it will provide emergency detentions at the Hope House, which was previously done by WMMHC, offering the prospective crisis center on North 19th as an immediate alternative to the county, which still has some legal ties to the campus.
Patterson said Bozeman Health is delivering on a commitment to support behavioral health at Deaconess Hospital too, including expanding services in the emergency room.
That includes adding five rooms dedicated to emergency behavioral health patients. Those may be finished by December, Patterson said.
Patterson said it’s only a temporary solution to the county’s permanent needs.
“We’re going to have psychiatric emergency services, a dedicated space at the emergency department, inpatient and outpatient, all provided by Bozeman Health,” Patterson said. “Then we need other partners to pick up other pieces, the mobile crisis, to have emergency detention and stabilization is part of that continuum.”
While speakers during the July 12 meeting pointed at Missoula or Helena as examples of hospital systems providing mental health services, no single place in Montana is doing it right, said Matt Kuntz, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Montana.
“It’s not just Gallatin County,” Kuntz said. “It’s everywhere in the state.”
Most counties in Montana are struggling to provide crisis services.
“Our crisis care centers have imploded all around the state,” Kuntz said.
Solutions to the lack of services, or existing care models, won’t be successful until there’s more funding at the state level, he said.
“Crisis is covered by what can be reimbursed, the funding has to be fixed at the state level — it’s so hard for any county to do emergency holds,” Kuntz said.
It’s typical for hospitals to provide inpatient psychiatric services but that rarely do they provide emergency detention, Kuntz said.
“My expectations of hospitals in Montana is that they have an inpatient psychiatric wing,” Kuntz said. “That’s standard care for major hospitals in Montana.”
Emergency detention or holds, which is what the county is legally required to help provide, is another issue, he said.
“In most communities, those two questions are not solved at the same time,” Kuntz said.
