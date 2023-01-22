Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later.

“I was about 8 years old when I realized something was very wrong with my mom, and later I learned she had paranoid schizophrenia. I prayed that God would intervene and keep her from killing herself, but he did not,” she said before a crowd of about 150 anti-abortion advocates on Saturday morning.

When Aubrecht was 15, her mom died by suicide, she said. Her response was a flood of emotions — “devastation, grief, rage and confusion as to why God would allow something like this to happen… I went looking for love in all the wrong places.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.