COVID-19 transmission in Gallatin County is still higher than it has been at nearly any other time in the pandemic, though case numbers have finally begun to fall.
There were more than 2,800 active cases in Gallatin County as of Thursday, and 23 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report. While about half of the people sick with the virus in the county are vaccinated, only about one-third of the people hospitalized for the virus have been fully vaccinated.
While case numbers and transmission rates are still very high for a population the size of Gallatin County, they have indeed dipped slightly from the recent peak.
The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents for the most recent week was 20% lower than the week prior, according to the report. The 7-day rolling average for the number of tests coming back positive also dropped, from 30.9% two weeks ago to 25.7% in the last week.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services, in conjunction with Gov. Greg Gianforte, have released 650,000 at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, available throughout Montana. According to health department spokesperson Holly Whaley, distribution of those tests will begin early next week and will be limited to one kit per household per week.
The Human Resources Development Council office on Tracy Avenue, the Belgrade Library, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, the Manhattan Library and the Three Forks Clinic will all be distributing at-home tests.
The health department has also altered how it organizes some of the information in its weekly surveillance report to more accurately reflect the high spread in school-aged children, some of whom are still not eligible for vaccines.
“Based on the high number of cases we are seeing in school-aged children, the system we were using was not able to accurately reflect what is happening in our communities from day to day,” Whaley said in a Friday email. “Student information is not tracked in the case management system, and because of our large case load, this new table breaks cases into age groups which is a more accurate way to report the data.”
According to the surveillance report, of the 5,906 children 4 years old and younger in the county, 126 were actively sick with the virus as of Thursday. Of the roughly 9,140 children ages 5 to 11, 136 were actively sick with COVID on Thursday. And of the 7,616 children ages 12 to 17, 109 were sick with the virus on Thursday.